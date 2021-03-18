Plasma 5.25 was released in June 2022 with many feature refinements and new modules to complete the desktop experience. This release adds two weeks' worth of new translations and fixes from KDE's contributors.

I love it when a distribution dares to be different. We have enough clones of the Windows desktop metaphor and macOS has pretty much perfected the dock/topbar layout. So when I see a distribution that takes a standard desktop and flips it on its ear, it immediately gets my attention. Such is the case with KaOS 2022.06, which takes the KDE desktop environment and gives it an out-of-the-box twist to give it just enough unique flavor, without adding an extra layer of complexity for users.

Security Leftovers New OrBit Malware Infects All Running Processes [Ed: "FOSSlife Team" helps the anti-Linux FUD lobby; so much for "FOSS'... maybe focus on back doors in proprietary software instead; no need to infect it, the doors are wide open...] Security researchers from Intezer have reported a new Linux malware variant called OrBit.

Security updates for Tuesday [LWN.net] Security updates have been issued by Debian (chromium), Mageia (openssl and webkit2), Slackware (seamonkey), SUSE (crash, curl, freerdp, ignition, libnbd, and python3), and Ubuntu (dovecot and python-ldap).

Understanding Memory Leaks in Java | Developer.com When creating applications in Java, developers can create managed objects in their software using the new keyword. Programmers do not need to remove these managed objects explicitly in their code, since the garbage collector takes care of the removal of objects that are no longer required. So long as the objects are disposed of by the garbage collector, this is fine. However, if the garbage collector is unable to remove objects that are no longer referenced, there are chances of memory leaks in your applications. A memory leak in Java refers to a state when an object no longer needed by the application remains alive in the Java Virtual Machine (JVM). Memory leaks occur when an application accidentally hangs on to object references that are no longer necessary. Memory leaks lead to performance degradation over time because of your application’s increased (and unexpected) use of memory.

X.Org Security Advisory: July 12, 2022 X.Org Security Advisory: July 12, 2022 Multiple input validation failures in X server extensions ========================================================= All theses issues can lead to local privileges elevation on systems where the X server is running privileged and remote code execution for ssh X forwarding sessions. * CVE-2022-2319/ZDI-CAN-16062: X.Org Server ProcXkbSetGeometry Out-Of-Bounds Access The handler for the ProcXkbSetGeometry request of the Xkb extension does not properly validate the request length leading to out of bounds memory write. * CVE-2022-2320/ZDI-CAN-16070: X.Org Server ProcXkbSetDeviceInfo Out-Of-Bounds Access The handler for the ProcXkbSetDeviceInfo request of the Xkb extension does not properly validate the request length leading to out of bounds memory write.

xorg-server 21.1.4 This release fixes 2 recently reported security vulnerabilities in xkb, several regressions since 1.20.x and a number of miscellaneous bugs.

Hackers Say They Can Unlock and Start Honda Cars Remotely On Thursday, a security researcher who goes by Kevin2600 published a technical report and videos on a vulnerability that he claims allows anyone armed with a simple hardware device to steal the code to unlock Honda vehicles. Kevin2600, who works for cybersecurity firm Star-V Lab, dubbed the attack RollingPWN. […] In a phone call, Kevin2600 explained that the attack relies on a weakness that allows someone using a software defined radio—such as HackRF—to capture the code that the car owner uses to open the car, and then replay it so that the hacker can open the car as well. In some cases, he said, the attack can be performed from 30 meters (approximately 98 feet) away. In the videos, Kevin2600 and his colleagues show how the attack works by unlocking different models of Honda cars with a device connected to a laptop. The Honda models that Kevin2600 and his colleagues tested the attack on use a so-called rolling code mechanism, which means that­—in theory­—every time the car owner uses the keyfob, it sends a different code to open it. This should make it impossible to capture the code and use it again. But the researchers found that there is a flaw that allows them to roll back the codes and reuse old codes to open the car, Kevin2600 said.