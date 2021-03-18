today's howtos
Rsync Command in Linux with Practical Example [Ed: it's not a comment but a program. It's also not exclusive to Linux.]
This guide shows you how to use the rsync command in Linux to synchronize files and directories using simple examples.
How To Install DeaDBeeF on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install DeaDBeeF on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, DeaDBeeF (as in 0xDEADBEEF) is a free and open-source audio player for Linux. It plays a variety of audio formats like Mp3, ogg, flac, ape, wv/iso.wv, wav, m4a/m4b/mp4 cd audio, and converts between them. DeadBeef is available for GNU/Linux, BSD, and other UNIX-like systems.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the DeaDBeeF music player on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
The Ultimate Docker Cheat Sheet – Quick Reference - LinuxBuz
A Docker cheat sheet is a set of notes used for quick reference while using Docker in the real world. I have prepared a Docker cheat sheet that includes an extensive list of Docker commands.
Here, I am presenting my Docker Cheat Sheet (a one-page guide) with all common terms and useful one-liners commands. You can use it as a quick reference guide when working with Docker. If you want to learn more about Docker with detail information and examples, you can read the rest of the article.
How to Install Azure Data Studio on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy [Ed: Why would any GNU/Linux users want that???]
cURL vs. wget in Linux: What’s the Difference?
If you ask a bunch of Linux users what they download files with, some will say wget and others will say cURL. What’s the difference, and is one better than the other?
KaOS 2022.06 gives the KDE desktop an out-of-the-box but user-friendly twist
I love it when a distribution dares to be different. We have enough clones of the Windows desktop metaphor and macOS has pretty much perfected the dock/topbar layout. So when I see a distribution that takes a standard desktop and flips it on its ear, it immediately gets my attention. Such is the case with KaOS 2022.06, which takes the KDE desktop environment and gives it an out-of-the-box twist to give it just enough unique flavor, without adding an extra layer of complexity for users.
KDE Plasma 5.25.3, Bugfix Release for July
Plasma 5.25 was released in June 2022 with many feature refinements and new modules to complete the desktop experience. This release adds two weeks' worth of new translations and fixes from KDE's contributors.
Security Leftovers
Videos: Productivity, Fake Securtity, and CrowdSec
