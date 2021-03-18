Language Selection

  • Social Engineering vs Mistakes: Two sources of pain, one process

    There are a million ways for awful things to happen to your data and accounts. For example, someone could accidentally commit their AWS access keys publicly to GitHub, and attackers quickly run up $100,000 in charges mining cryptocurrency on expensive GPU-enabled instances. Or "account support" calls with a notice that your account has false charges, but they can remove them once they verify your credit card info. There are fake software updates that steal bank account information. And fictitious warnings about login failures to your corporate email with a link to "login and verify access." Not to mention account information leaked from one of your online services, including your banking site. Although there are many causes of account exposure, they fall broadly into two categories: malicious intent or accidental leaks.

  • Stop using phishing as a measure of your cyber awareness culture | Pen Test Partners

    If I had a penny for every time someone said to me “let’s measure our security culture by phishing our staff” I’d probably be able to fill my car up.

    It’s a really easy thing to do, you carry out some online training and typically they come with phishing simulations as a free or low cost add on. On the face of it that sounds great, train staff to spot phishing emails and they will be much better prepared to take up the mantle of defending your organisation. It sounds like the perfect solution, There’s a problem though, it’s Not.

  • FINOS Announces 2022 State of Open Source in Financial Services Survey [Ed: "The Linux [sic] Foundation" in partnership with Microsoft]

    FINOS, the fintech open source foundation, and its research partners, Linux Foundation Research, GitHub, Intel, Mend, Red Hat, Scott Logic, SUSE, Symphony, Tradeweb, and Wipro, are conducting its second annual survey as part of its ongoing research on the state of open source adoption, contribution, and readiness in the financial services industry.

  • The 10th Annual Open Source Jobs Report: Critical Skills, Hiring Trends, and Education [Ed: Linux Foundation Annual Open Source Jobs Report is Made Using Proprietary Software on Proprietary Operating System (Not Linux)]
  • 10th Annual Jobs Report: Skill up for the summer and your next open source gig

    For those of us in the northern hemisphere, summer is finally here! Perhaps you celebrated the Summer Solstice a few weeks ago. If you’re from the United States, the fireworks from the 4th of July are now just a fun memory.

    Like me, you’re now probably thinking about how you’re going to spend your downtime this summer. Perhaps you plan on taking things easy, maybe finishing off that novel you never got to this year, or taking a road trip?

  • The future of innovation has patent-free standards [Ed: Simon Phipps wrote this after he had brought Microsoft, the biggest patent bully, into OSI]

    As with any legal loophole, simply existing meant it was exploited and became the norm, even if it was initially temporary (like income tax in the UK.) Once exploitation of a legal loophole becomes competitive, it becomes its own justification for the existence of the regulations (“look at the economic value of this segment”) and they become near impossible to remove – even when the original justification has ceased to need preferential protection.

    So today we see a swathe of rich consumer electronics and telecom companies, addicted to the revenue they get from licensing the standard-essential patents (SEPs) they have embedded in what they call “open” standards (abusing the term to include standards that you have to pay to read and get patent licenses to implement), lobbying hard to ensure their value to the economy is recognized.

  • Event Data Recorders: Safety and software considerations | Ubuntu

    There has been a lot of talk about Event Data Recorders (EDR) in the automotive industry lately. Event Data Recorders are tamper-proof memory devices that collect accident data on modes of transport. You might recognise EDRs as flight data recorders; they have been used in avionics for more than 50 years. What you might now know is that in recent years they’ve also become an important part of the automotive industry. In China, for example, EDRs have been required since January 2021. What are the Event Data Recorder requirements in Europe?

  • High-performance computing (HPC) cluster architecture [part 4] | Ubuntu

    In this blog, we will give an insightful overview of HPC clusters, their architecture, components and structure.

KaOS 2022.06 gives the KDE desktop an out-of-the-box but user-friendly twist

I love it when a distribution dares to be different. We have enough clones of the Windows desktop metaphor and macOS has pretty much perfected the dock/topbar layout. So when I see a distribution that takes a standard desktop and flips it on its ear, it immediately gets my attention. Such is the case with KaOS 2022.06, which takes the KDE desktop environment and gives it an out-of-the-box twist to give it just enough unique flavor, without adding an extra layer of complexity for users. Read more

KDE Plasma 5.25.3, Bugfix Release for July

Plasma 5.25 was released in June 2022 with many feature refinements and new modules to complete the desktop experience. This release adds two weeks' worth of new translations and fixes from KDE's contributors. Read more

Security Leftovers

  • New OrBit Malware Infects All Running Processes [Ed: "FOSSlife Team" helps the anti-Linux FUD lobby; so much for "FOSS'... maybe focus on back doors in proprietary software instead; no need to infect it, the doors are wide open...]

    Security researchers from Intezer have reported a new Linux malware variant called OrBit.

  • Security updates for Tuesday [LWN.net]

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (chromium), Mageia (openssl and webkit2), Slackware (seamonkey), SUSE (crash, curl, freerdp, ignition, libnbd, and python3), and Ubuntu (dovecot and python-ldap).

  • Understanding Memory Leaks in Java | Developer.com

    When creating applications in Java, developers can create managed objects in their software using the new keyword. Programmers do not need to remove these managed objects explicitly in their code, since the garbage collector takes care of the removal of objects that are no longer required. So long as the objects are disposed of by the garbage collector, this is fine. However, if the garbage collector is unable to remove objects that are no longer referenced, there are chances of memory leaks in your applications. A memory leak in Java refers to a state when an object no longer needed by the application remains alive in the Java Virtual Machine (JVM). Memory leaks occur when an application accidentally hangs on to object references that are no longer necessary. Memory leaks lead to performance degradation over time because of your application’s increased (and unexpected) use of memory.

  • X.Org Security Advisory: July 12, 2022
    X.Org Security Advisory: July 12, 2022

Multiple input validation failures in X server extensions
=========================================================

All theses issues can lead to local privileges elevation on systems
where the X server is running privileged and remote code execution for
ssh X forwarding sessions.

* CVE-2022-2319/ZDI-CAN-16062: X.Org Server ProcXkbSetGeometry Out-Of-Bounds
Access

The handler for the ProcXkbSetGeometry request of the Xkb extension does
not properly validate the request length leading to out of bounds memory
write.

* CVE-2022-2320/ZDI-CAN-16070: X.Org Server ProcXkbSetDeviceInfo Out-Of-Bounds
Access

The handler for the ProcXkbSetDeviceInfo request of the Xkb extension
does not properly validate the request length leading to out of bounds
memory write.
  • xorg-server 21.1.4
    This release fixes 2 recently reported security vulnerabilities in xkb, several
regressions since 1.20.x and a number of miscellaneous bugs.
  • Hackers Say They Can Unlock and Start Honda Cars Remotely

    On Thursday, a security researcher who goes by Kevin2600 published a technical report and videos on a vulnerability that he claims allows anyone armed with a simple hardware device to steal the code to unlock Honda vehicles. Kevin2600, who works for cybersecurity firm Star-V Lab, dubbed the attack RollingPWN. […] In a phone call, Kevin2600 explained that the attack relies on a weakness that allows someone using a software defined radio—such as HackRF—to capture the code that the car owner uses to open the car, and then replay it so that the hacker can open the car as well. In some cases, he said, the attack can be performed from 30 meters (approximately 98 feet) away. In the videos, Kevin2600 and his colleagues show how the attack works by unlocking different models of Honda cars with a device connected to a laptop. The Honda models that Kevin2600 and his colleagues tested the attack on use a so-called rolling code mechanism, which means that­—in theory­—every time the car owner uses the keyfob, it sends a different code to open it. This should make it impossible to capture the code and use it again. But the researchers found that there is a flaw that allows them to roll back the codes and reuse old codes to open the car, Kevin2600 said.

Videos: Productivity, Fake Securtity, and CrowdSec

