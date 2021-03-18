Linux Mint 21 Beta Is Now Available for Download, Here’s a First Look
Development of Linux Mint 21 “Vanessa” kicked off a few months ago, and the upcoming distribution will be based on the repositories and base packages of Canonical’s latest Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series, which will be supported for the next five years, just like Linux Mint 21.
Linux Mint 21 will ship not only with newer core components (e.g. Linux kernel, Mesa graphics stack, GCC, GNU C Library) from Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, but also with a newer version of the in-house developed Cinnamon desktop environment, namely Cinnamon 5.4, which brings numerous new features and improvements.
