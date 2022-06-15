Language Selection

Why is Linux perfect for DevOps

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 12th of July 2022 07:12:33 PM Filed under
Development
GNU
Linux

The Linux Operating System is versatile and can be used for many different tasks. One of its key benefits is that it is open-source, which means that anyone can contribute to its development. Linux and DevOps both have the same goal, which is scalability. Scalability lets you deliver software faster without requiring developers to sacrifice their code quality.

This makes Linux perfect for DevOps, as it allows for a community of developers to collaborate on making the OS as efficient and effective as possible. Most importantly, you need a powerful, dependable internet connection to work the OS smoothly; Xtream Internet is the finest option for you in this regard. In this guide, we will explore some of how Linux is perfect for DevOps.

AATWS - Highly Customizable Alt-Tab Window Switcher for GNOME

Use Alt+Tab or Super+Tab frequently in Ubuntu or Fedora Linux? This extension replace the default window switcher with advanced options. It’s AATWS, Advanced Alt-Tab Window Switcher, a Gnome Shell extension which may be useful for those working with many application windows at the same time. The extension adds type to search function to the Alt/Super + Tab window/app switchers. Which allows to quickly find your opened app or window. It will also try to search and launch system applications if no match app/window exist. Read more

Games: Nobara and New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients

LibreOffice 7.4 RC1 is Now Available for Download and Test

Article contain details about the features of LibreOffice 7.4 RC1 (release candidate 1) which brings vast amount of changes across modules. Read more

Security Leftovers: WordPress 6.0.1, Retbleed (CVE-2022-29900 and CVE-2022-29901), Istio 1.12.9

  • WordPress 6.0.1 Maintenance Release

    This maintenance release features 13 bug fixes in Core and 18 bug fixes for the Block Editor. WordPress 6.0.1 is a short-cycle maintenance release. You can review a summary of the key updates in this release by reading the RC1 announcement. The next major release will be version 6.1 planned for later in 2022.

  • The "Retbleed" speculative execution vulnerabilities

    Some researchers at ETH Zurich have disclosed a new set of speculative-execution vulnerabilities known as "Retbleed". In short, the retpoline defenses added when Spectre was initially disclosed turn out to be insufficient on x86 machines because return instructions, too, can be speculatively executed.

  • Retbleed: Arbitrary Speculative Code Execution with Return Instructions

    Retbleed (CVE-2022-29900 and CVE-2022-29901) is the new addition to the family of speculative execution attacks that exploit branch target injection to leak information, which we call Spectre-BTI. Unlike its siblings, who trigger harmful branch target speculation by exploiting indirect jumps or calls, Retbleed exploits return instructions. This means a great deal, since it undermines some of our current Spectre-BTI defenses. [...] We found that we can trigger the microarchitectural conditions, on both AMD and Intel CPUs, that forces returns to be predicted like indirect branches. We also built the necessary tools to discover locations in the Linux kernel where these conditions are met.

  • Announcing Istio 1.12.9

    This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.12.8 and Istio 1.12.9.

