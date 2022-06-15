AATWS - Highly Customizable Alt-Tab Window Switcher for GNOME Use Alt+Tab or Super+Tab frequently in Ubuntu or Fedora Linux? This extension replace the default window switcher with advanced options. It’s AATWS, Advanced Alt-Tab Window Switcher, a Gnome Shell extension which may be useful for those working with many application windows at the same time. The extension adds type to search function to the Alt/Super + Tab window/app switchers. Which allows to quickly find your opened app or window. It will also try to search and launch system applications if no match app/window exist.

Games: Nobara and New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients Nobara, a Fedora Derivative, explained by Glorious Eggroll himself - Boiling Steam We had noticed a little while ago that Fedora is on the rise when it comes to distros used for Linux Gaming. It was then brought to our attention that Nobara is also a thing, as a derivative of Fedora.

New Steam Games with Native Linux Clients - 2022-07-13 Edition - Boiling Steam Between 2022-07-06 and 2022-07-13 there were 18 New Steam games released with Native Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 230 games released for Windows on Steam, so the Linux versions represent about 7.8 % of total released titles.