Games: Nobara and New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients

Gaming

Linux 5.18.11, 5.15.54, 5.10.130, 5.4.205, 4.19.252, 4.14.288, and 4.9.323

AATWS - Highly Customizable Alt-Tab Window Switcher for GNOME

Use Alt+Tab or Super+Tab frequently in Ubuntu or Fedora Linux? This extension replace the default window switcher with advanced options. It’s AATWS, Advanced Alt-Tab Window Switcher, a Gnome Shell extension which may be useful for those working with many application windows at the same time. The extension adds type to search function to the Alt/Super + Tab window/app switchers. Which allows to quickly find your opened app or window. It will also try to search and launch system applications if no match app/window exist. Read more

LibreOffice 7.4 RC1 is Now Available for Download and Test

Article contain details about the features of LibreOffice 7.4 RC1 (release candidate 1) which brings vast amount of changes across modules. Read more

