Whenever I’d interview candidates for Google, a frequent question was “What’s the best part of working there?”. Invariably, I’d answer with the well-worn (but true!) cliche that it’s the people who work here which make it special – not the free food. [...] I also got to write and review a small mountain of Go code at the company at which that language was created. This was a fun experience that helped me level-up as a programmer. So, why leave? It was much more of a “pull” than a “push”. Things were going well! I enjoyed the work I was doing, my impact was increasing over time, and I was progressively increasing my scope. My team recently shipped something that was a ~year in the making, and the usage metrics were encouraging.