System76 Teases the Launch Lite Open-Source Configurable Keyboard, Coming July 14th
As its name suggests, Launch Lite appears to be a light version of the Launch configurable keyboard that System76 launched more than a year ago. As System76 says, Launch Lite is like Launch, but Lite, offering everyone a comfortable, portable, and configurable keyboard for all their computing needs.
Highlights of the Launch Lite keyboard include System76’s open source milled chassis design with detachable lift bar to adjust the keyboard’s angle by 15 degrees, System76’s open source PCB design with individually addressable RGB LED back-lighting and N-Key rollover, and ANSI US QWERTY layout.
