today's leftovers
-
9 AMAZING COMMAND LINE TOOLS for Linux - Invidious
-
Can IBM Get Back Into HPC With Power10?
The “Cirrus” Power10 processor from IBM, which we codenamed for Big Blue because it refused to do it publicly and because we understand the value of a synonym here at The Next Platform, shipped last September in the “Denali” Power E1080 big iron NUMA machine. And today, the rest of the Power10-based Power Systems product line is being fleshed out with the launch of entry and midrange machines – many of which are suitable for supporting HPC and AI workloads as well as in-memory databases and other workloads in large enterprises.
-
Minecraft controls this LED array [Ed: Microsoft's proprietary junk can only be a liability to Arduino]
A common question asked by new makers is “what is the difference between a microcontroller development board and a single-board computer?” Or, in more common terms, “what is the difference between an Arduino and a Raspberry Pi?” There are many technical differences, but people are really asking about why you would use one over the other. The answer, in most cases, is that you use an Arduino to handle low-level control of sensors, motors, and so on, and you use a Raspberry Pi for computing processor-intensive tasks. If, however, you need both, then MrDemonFrog’s Minecraft-controlled LED array illustrates how to do so.
-
How to install Nitrux 2.2.1 - Invidious
In this video, I am going to show how to install Nitrux 2.2.1
-
How to Install Gradle Build Automation Tool on Rocky Linux 8 - VITUX
Gradle is a build automation tool with a focus on extensibility and performance. It can be used to perform tasks related to software compilation, deployment, testing, static analysis (e.g., linting), and more.
Gradle is very easy to learn if you are new to automated builds or want an alternative solution for any of the above tasks that your current build system does not support well enough or is unable to do at all. Gradle has some advantages over other tools like Ant, Maven, SBT (Scala Build Tool), etc., especially when it comes down to customizability and performance of the generated output during the process of creating a final executable jar for example.
A Gradle plugin is an add-in that extends the Gradle build with some new functionality. Gradle ships with a set of plugins that we can use in our builds right away without any extra configuration. For example, by default, we get tasks for our build and test execution, dependency management, code quality analysis (through the JaCoCo plugin), and so on. We can also add more plugins to enhance our builds further if needed.
-
GNU Linux bash – the ultimate (LTE) modem debugging one-liner – Destination Host Unreachable – solved
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 363 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Stable Kernels: 5.18.11, 5.15.54, 5.10.130, 5.4.205, 4.19.252, 4.14.288, and 4.9.323
I'm announcing the release of the 5.18.11 kernel. All users of the 5.18 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.18.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.18.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.15.54 Linux 5.10.130 Linux 5.4.205 Linux 4.19.252 Linux 4.14.288 Linux 4.9.323
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Linux Foundation and FUD
Recent comments
4 hours 56 min ago
4 hours 59 min ago
6 hours 36 min ago
7 hours 48 min ago
8 hours 3 min ago
8 hours 59 min ago
9 hours 44 min ago
9 hours 47 min ago
15 hours 46 min ago
17 hours 23 min ago