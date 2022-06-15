Stable Kernels: 5.18.11, 5.15.54, 5.10.130, 5.4.205, 4.19.252, 4.14.288, and 4.9.323
I'm announcing the release of the 5.18.11 kernel.
All users of the 5.18 kernel series must upgrade.
The updated 5.18.y git tree can be found at:
git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.18.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...
thanks,
greg k-h
Also: Linux 5.15.54
Linux 5.10.130
Linux 5.4.205
Linux 4.19.252
Linux 4.14.288
Linux 4.9.323
today's leftovers
-
The “Cirrus” Power10 processor from IBM, which we codenamed for Big Blue because it refused to do it publicly and because we understand the value of a synonym here at The Next Platform, shipped last September in the “Denali” Power E1080 big iron NUMA machine. And today, the rest of the Power10-based Power Systems product line is being fleshed out with the launch of entry and midrange machines – many of which are suitable for supporting HPC and AI workloads as well as in-memory databases and other workloads in large enterprises.
-
Minecraft controls this LED array [Ed: Microsoft's proprietary junk can only be a liability to Arduino]
A common question asked by new makers is “what is the difference between a microcontroller development board and a single-board computer?” Or, in more common terms, “what is the difference between an Arduino and a Raspberry Pi?” There are many technical differences, but people are really asking about why you would use one over the other. The answer, in most cases, is that you use an Arduino to handle low-level control of sensors, motors, and so on, and you use a Raspberry Pi for computing processor-intensive tasks. If, however, you need both, then MrDemonFrog’s Minecraft-controlled LED array illustrates how to do so.
-
In this video, I am going to show how to install Nitrux 2.2.1
-
Gradle is a build automation tool with a focus on extensibility and performance. It can be used to perform tasks related to software compilation, deployment, testing, static analysis (e.g., linting), and more.
Gradle is very easy to learn if you are new to automated builds or want an alternative solution for any of the above tasks that your current build system does not support well enough or is unable to do at all. Gradle has some advantages over other tools like Ant, Maven, SBT (Scala Build Tool), etc., especially when it comes down to customizability and performance of the generated output during the process of creating a final executable jar for example.
A Gradle plugin is an add-in that extends the Gradle build with some new functionality. Gradle ships with a set of plugins that we can use in our builds right away without any extra configuration. For example, by default, we get tasks for our build and test execution, dependency management, code quality analysis (through the JaCoCo plugin), and so on. We can also add more plugins to enhance our builds further if needed.
Programming Leftovers
-
We're not there yet. But it becomes easier every day. Could deploying a frontend framework like Next.js be as simple as a reusable template that deploys the static files to a CDN and the dynamic ones to serverless runtime? Maybe one day.
-
Whenever I’d interview candidates for Google, a frequent question was “What’s the best part of working there?”. Invariably, I’d answer with the well-worn (but true!) cliche that it’s the people who work here which make it special – not the free food.
[...]
I also got to write and review a small mountain of Go code at the company at which that language was created. This was a fun experience that helped me level-up as a programmer.
So, why leave? It was much more of a “pull” than a “push”. Things were going well! I enjoyed the work I was doing, my impact was increasing over time, and I was progressively increasing my scope. My team recently shipped something that was a ~year in the making, and the usage metrics were encouraging.
-
How to Use Mutate function in R, This article demonstrates how to add additional variables to a data frame using R’s mutate() function.
-
For a long time after I first encountered Perl, I looked on "list" and "array" as essentially interchangeable concepts. A list was simply the source construct corresponding to an array. This idea is mostly correct. But as they say, the devil is in the details.
One of the differences is what happens to them in scalar context. An array evaluates to the number of elements it contains.
-
The Rust Programming Language Blog: Changes in the Core Team [Ed: The collapse of Rust is continuing (mass-resignations); a miracle if it lasts 10 years? 5? Rust is based on restrictions of free speech and outsourcing to Microsoft's proprietary prison. I was given warnings from inside Rust 2-4 years ago and immediately changed my assessment of the project. Prior to it I thought it had gathered momentum. Now we see mass resignations and face-saving lies, which those who resign warned would come.]
Linux Foundation and FUD
-
The Linux Foundation Announces Conference Schedule for Open Source Summit Europe 2022 [Ed: "2022 Conference Session Highlights Include"..."Microsoft"... the company that uses 'secure' boot to block GNU/Linux from even booting on PCs. "Linux" Foundation is in bed with Linux's worst enemies.]
-
CISA Adds One Known Exploited Vulnerability to Catalog [Ed: This is 100% about Microsoft and 100% about Windows; notice how they evade the mention of that, as Microsoft failed to patch and it's already actively exploited; CISA is like a Microsoft front, shielding the NSA's back doors; Microsoft loves Linux as a distraction (FUD vector) from its own back doors, incompetence, and massive scale of security breaches. CISA isn't for security as much as it is for self-serving cover-up.]
CISA has added one new vulnerability to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog, based on evidence of active exploitation. These types of vulnerabilities are a frequent attack vector for malicious cyber actors and pose significant risk to the federal enterprise. Note: to view the newly added vulnerabilities in the catalog, click on the arrow in the "Date Added to Catalog" column, which will sort by descending dates.
-
Samsung Galaxy S22 series threatened by a new Linux kernel vulnerability [Ed: Notice how they try to blame "Linux" when it's most likely just Samsung poorly managing patches and the flaw isn't really severe (privilege escalation)]
A security researcher recently discovered a new zero-day vulnerability in the Linux kernel, and it appears to put at risk even Android devices that have received the July 2022 security patch. The Google Pixel 6 was confirmed to be vulnerable, and so was the Galaxy S22 series.
Recent comments
4 hours 56 min ago
4 hours 59 min ago
6 hours 36 min ago
7 hours 48 min ago
8 hours 3 min ago
8 hours 59 min ago
9 hours 44 min ago
9 hours 47 min ago
15 hours 46 min ago
17 hours 23 min ago