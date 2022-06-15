Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and Intel's Bad 'Clone'
This small device helps test thousands of old PS/2 keyboards | Arduino Blog
Some vintage computer keyboards, especially units like the IBM Model M, are still quite desirable. Usually they’re popular among mechanical keyboard or retro computing enthusiasts who want period-correct hardware. YouTuber Midwest Cyberpunk had thousands of these old keyboards and needed a way to test them. So he built this small Arduino-based device that displays the text input from PS/2 keyboards.
IBM developed the PS/2 port standard in the ’80s for the IBM Personal System/2 series of computers. By the ’90s, it was the standard for connecting keyboards and mice to PCs. USB made the PS/2 port almost obsolete in the ‘00s, which means that there aren’t many modern computers that still have PS/2 ports. Midwest Cyberkpunk could have used a vintage computer for testing his keyboards, but wanted a more portable option. This PS/2 Keyboard Tester device is easy to carry and provides instant results.
Best Raspberry Pi Accessories of 2022 | Tom's Hardware
Raspberry Pis are still in short supply, but you can still purchase a Raspberry Pi for as little as $5 (for the Raspberry Pi Zero) or more likely from $35 (for the Raspberry Pi 4 1GB), but you'll need a few extra products to make it run. There's a whole world of accessories that help you make the most of the Raspberry Pi's GPIO. These accessories have been around since the Raspberry Pi was released, when it had just 26 GPIO pins. Using special addon boards we can take advantage of the more modern Raspberry Pi's 40 pin GPIO to control and interact with electronic components and create diverse projects such as robotics, machine learning and IoT and even our own home server.
Best Amazon Prime Day Raspberry Pi Deals 2022
Intel-Based Raspberry Pi Alternative UP 4000 Available For Pre Order [Ed: 3-5 times more expensive than Raspberry Pi and a lot less efficient, full of security holes]
The Raspberry Pi is rather hard to get a hold of right now (we have a few tips on where to buy a Raspberry Pi and a list of best Raspberry Pi deals if you have your heart set on one) but you can still find alternatives on the market for example the Khadas VIM 4.
Proprietary Software Security
What is NGG and shader culling on AMD RDNA GPUs?
NGG (Next Generation Geometry) is the technology that is responsible for any vertex and geometry processing in AMD RDNA GPUs. I decided to do a write-up about my experience implementing it in RADV, which is the Vulkan driver used by many Linux systems, including the Steam Deck. I will also talk about shader culling on RDNA GPUs.
Lubuntu Devs Announce the Lubuntu Backports PPA with Latest LXQt Desktop Releases
Inspired by Kubuntu’s Backports PPA, the Lubuntu Backports PPA repository was created due to the request of many Lubuntu users to make it a lot easier to enjoy the most recent LXQt desktop environment on top of the latest stable Lubuntu release. That being said, Lubuntu users who add the Backports PPA repository to their systems will be able to enjoy newer features from regular (non-LTS) Lubuntu releases earlier than everyone else who stays on the LTS release without the Backports PPA.
