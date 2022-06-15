Proprietary Software Security
'Raspberry Robin' Windows Worm Abuses QNAP Devices | SecurityWeek.Com
A recently discovered Windows worm is abusing compromised QNAP network-attached storage (NAS) devices as stagers to spread to new systems, according to Cybereason.
Dubbed Raspberry Robin, the malware was initially spotted in September 2021, spreading mainly via removable devices, such as USB drives.
In a May 2022 report, Red Canary noted that the malware primarily relies on msiexec.exe – the legitimate executable program of the Windows Installer – to communicate with its infrastructure, using HTTP requests. It also uses Tor exit notes for command and control (C&C).
Citrix Releases Security Updates for Hypervisor | CISA
Citrix has released security updates to address vulnerabilities in Hypervisor. An attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.
SAP Releases July 2022 Security Updates | CISA
SAP has released security updates to address vulnerabilities affecting multiple products. An attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.
Microsoft Releases July 2022 Security Updates
An attacker can exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.
Adobe Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products | CISA
Adobe has released security updates to address vulnerabilities in multiple products. An attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and Intel's Bad 'Clone'
What is NGG and shader culling on AMD RDNA GPUs?
NGG (Next Generation Geometry) is the technology that is responsible for any vertex and geometry processing in AMD RDNA GPUs. I decided to do a write-up about my experience implementing it in RADV, which is the Vulkan driver used by many Linux systems, including the Steam Deck. I will also talk about shader culling on RDNA GPUs.
Lubuntu Devs Announce the Lubuntu Backports PPA with Latest LXQt Desktop Releases
Inspired by Kubuntu’s Backports PPA, the Lubuntu Backports PPA repository was created due to the request of many Lubuntu users to make it a lot easier to enjoy the most recent LXQt desktop environment on top of the latest stable Lubuntu release. That being said, Lubuntu users who add the Backports PPA repository to their systems will be able to enjoy newer features from regular (non-LTS) Lubuntu releases earlier than everyone else who stays on the LTS release without the Backports PPA.
