The Rust Programming Language Blog: Announcing Rustup 1.25.1
The rustup working group is announcing the release of rustup version 1.25.1. Rustup is the recommended tool to install Rust, a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
Enabling Open Source Projects with Impactful Engineering Experience - Linux Foundation
I often talk about “engineering experience” and the importance for open source projects to provide fast, easy and impactful ways for open source consumers to realise return on engagement. Just like e-commerce stores that invest in user experience to encourage repeat sales, successful open source projects provide a slick installation, well written contextual documentation and a very compelling engagement model that encourages collaboration.
Combine project management and data analysis using Tiddlywiki and RMarkdown | R-bloggers
I have been looking for a simple and flexible tool to manage projects, take notes, and track results of data analysis with R, e.g. EverNote, OneNote, Trac, JIRA, github, RMarkdown, bookdown, etc. Recently, Tiddlywiki and Projectify pops up from random goggling. Tiddlywiki is a non-linear notebook for storing information. I found it is very useful and simple to manage my research projects and take notes of data analysis as a data scientist and digital agronomist.
predef is our friend | daniel.haxx.se
For C programmers like me, who want to write portable programs that can get built and run on the widest possible array of machines and platforms, we often need to write conditional code. Code that use #ifdefs for particular conditions.
Such ifdefs expressions often need to check for a particular compiler, an operating system or perhaps even a specific version of of one those things.
Back in April 2002, Bjørn Reese created the predef project and started collecting this information on a page on Sourceforge. I found it a super useful idea and I have tried to contribute what I have learned through the years to the effort.
Scratch Can Even Do Linux Kernel
Is writing a Kernel module in Scratch, the block-based programming language used primarily by kids, possible? Absurd it may be, but yes, it is absolutely possible!
Scratch is the original block-based programming language and still the best known and most widely used. It was invented in 2003 at MIT to make kids' introduction to coding a much smoother experience. That said, the educational value of block versus regular text based languages is highly debated with strong arguments on either side.
I encountered the case made for using text-based languages opinion when reviewing CodeGuppy, a platform that teaches kids (and teens and "creative adults") to code by writing Javascript.
New committer: Sergey Zigachev
Welcome Sergey Zigachev, new DragonFly committer who has already committed an amdgpu fix.
Gotop is a Cool CLI System Monitor Tool for Linux
I’m a ‘fessed up fan of btop, a colossally cool looking and comprehensive system monitoring utility accessed from the command line. I included it in my list of the best command line tools because I genuinely think it’s one of the best command line tools available. It’s flashy, it’s fast, it’s interactive, you can customise the appearance, disable sections, filter processes speedily, and so on. Thing is this: while all of those bells and whistles are music to my ears they are a bit ‘too much’ for other. So I want(ed an excuse) to highlight another command line system monitor that I dig using. I only discovered it recently — spying on Alan Pope has many advantages
Red Hat Changes CEO
