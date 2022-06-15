How to install a Graphical Desktop Environment on Ubuntu or Debian server
As you know, the Ubuntu Desktop variant ships with the default GNOME desktop environment for users, so why do we need to install a graphical desktop environment on Ubuntu?
Yes, it is shipped with the GNOME desktop environment to use, but it is not always like that. If you have installed the Ubuntu server or Debian minimal, then you won’t find the regular desktop setup to use your favourite application graphically.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 373 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
check_pgactivity 2.6
check_pgactivity is a PostgreSQL plugin for Nagios. This plugin is written with a focus on a rich perfdata set. Every new features of PostgreSQL can be easily monitored with check_pgactivity.
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 hour 55 min ago
1 hour 57 min ago
2 hours 1 min ago
6 hours 46 min ago
7 hours 11 min ago
12 hours 56 min ago
12 hours 59 min ago
14 hours 37 min ago
15 hours 49 min ago
16 hours 4 min ago