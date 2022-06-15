Language Selection

How to install a Graphical Desktop Environment on Ubuntu or Debian server

Linux

As you know, the Ubuntu Desktop variant ships with the default GNOME desktop environment for users, so why do we need to install a graphical desktop environment on Ubuntu?

Yes, it is shipped with the GNOME desktop environment to use, but it is not always like that. If you have installed the Ubuntu server or Debian minimal, then you won’t find the regular desktop setup to use your favourite application graphically.

  • The Rust Programming Language Blog: Announcing Rustup 1.25.1

    The rustup working group is announcing the release of rustup version 1.25.1. Rustup is the recommended tool to install Rust, a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.

  • Enabling Open Source Projects with Impactful Engineering Experience - Linux Foundation

    I often talk about “engineering experience” and the importance for open source projects to provide fast, easy and impactful ways for open source consumers to realise return on engagement. Just like e-commerce stores that invest in user experience to encourage repeat sales, successful open source projects provide a slick installation, well written contextual documentation and a very compelling engagement model that encourages collaboration.

  • Combine project management and data analysis using Tiddlywiki and RMarkdown | R-bloggers

    I have been looking for a simple and flexible tool to manage projects, take notes, and track results of data analysis with R, e.g. EverNote, OneNote, Trac, JIRA, github, RMarkdown, bookdown, etc. Recently, Tiddlywiki and Projectify pops up from random goggling. Tiddlywiki is a non-linear notebook for storing information. I found it is very useful and simple to manage my research projects and take notes of data analysis as a data scientist and digital agronomist.

  • predef is our friend | daniel.haxx.se

    For C programmers like me, who want to write portable programs that can get built and run on the widest possible array of machines and platforms, we often need to write conditional code. Code that use #ifdefs for particular conditions. Such ifdefs expressions often need to check for a particular compiler, an operating system or perhaps even a specific version of of one those things. Back in April 2002, Bjørn Reese created the predef project and started collecting this information on a page on Sourceforge. I found it a super useful idea and I have tried to contribute what I have learned through the years to the effort.

  • Scratch Can Even Do Linux Kernel

    Is writing a Kernel module in Scratch, the block-based programming language used primarily by kids, possible? Absurd it may be, but yes, it is absolutely possible! Scratch is the original block-based programming language and still the best known and most widely used. It was invented in 2003 at MIT to make kids' introduction to coding a much smoother experience. That said, the educational value of block versus regular text based languages is highly debated with strong arguments on either side. I encountered the case made for using text-based languages opinion when reviewing CodeGuppy, a platform that teaches kids (and teens and "creative adults") to code by writing Javascript.

  • New committer: Sergey Zigachev

    Welcome Sergey Zigachev, new DragonFly committer who has already committed an amdgpu fix.

check_pgactivity 2.6

check_pgactivity is a PostgreSQL plugin for Nagios. This plugin is written with a focus on a rich perfdata set. Every new features of PostgreSQL can be easily monitored with check_pgactivity. Read more

today's howtos

  • How to Extract Text From PDFs and Images on Linux Using gImageReader

    If you're a student or your work involves working with lots of images and PDFs, you'd have, at some point, felt the need to extract text from an image or a document. Luckily, text extraction makes this possible. And there are several tools that you can use to do this. gImageReader is one of the many tools. It's free to use and works with both image files and PDF documents.

  • How to install Notepadqq on Pop!_OS 22.04 - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at how to install Notepadqq on Pop!_OS 22.04.

  • How to install Sonic Smash Flash V3 on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Sonic Smash Flash V3 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • Ansible Server Provisioning

    From bare metal through function-as-a-service, automating with ansible server provisioning of infrastructure is the first step in automating the operation of your applications. Ansible can provision from cloud platforms and virtualized hosts to hypervisors, network devices, and bare-metal servers.

  • Getting Started with OpenBSD httpd

    In this article, I’m going to go through the basics of configuring the httpdweb server which comes by default in the recent versions of OpenBSD (7.1, in this case). OpenBSD is well-known in the industry for being a great operating system when it comes to simplicity, code quality, and security. They’re also well-known for creating tons of good software, all free and open-source; among which some even come pre-installed on other operating systems. With the release of OpenBSD 5.6, they’ve started to include their own web server simply named httpd. httpd is a web-server built to provide the most common web functions. OpenBSD is a great choice for hosting static web sites while also fulfilling basic website needs like handling PHP scripts, load balancing, etc. Furthermore, all of the software in its web stack will be built with the better, more secure LibreSSL library. Please have a look at the talk by Bob Beck on LibreSSL (Invidious / YouTube ) to learn why that project exists and why you should care about it. This much should give me enough reason to use httpd on its native operating system – OpenBSD.

  • How to install WhatsApp on Debian / Ubuntu?

    Hello, friends. WhatsApp is one of the most popular mobile messaging applications in the world. It is incredible how many people use it, and we can also install it on Linux, but with an unofficial client. So, in this post, you will learn how to install WhatsApp on Debian / Ubuntu.

  • How to install FluxBB on Ubuntu & Debian Servers

    This post is about How to install FluxBB on Ubuntu & Debian Servers FluxBB is a free, open-source CMS based on phpBB. It is a flat-forum bulletin board based on PHP. It allows individuals and companies to instantly setup a bulletin board for users or customers or according to their needs for interactions or sharing information. FluxBB is highly customizable and fully scalable which comes with code integrations and many modifications which adds flexibility to whole forum. It comes with customizations which were originally developed for phpBB XS Projects which are not included in the phpBB Platform

  • Using Nginx As A Load Balancer

    The following is a tutorial for setting up Nginx to act as a load balancer between our servers. This is also the final part of my Nginx series. Throughout this series, I’ve mentioned that Nginx is really just a reverse proxy.

  • How to Install AWS CLI on Linux Systems

    AWS (Amazon Web Services) is becoming a popular and growing trend in the Linux community. It is the perfect cloud infrastructure for any Linux user that wants to scale the productivity potential of their acquired Linux administration skills. Whether you are looking for technological solutions related to Analytics & Data Lakes, Machine Learning, Serverless Computing, Storage, or Linux-centered products related to Analytics, Databases, Containers, and Front-End Web & Mobile, AWS has enough piece of the pie for all users.

  • How to Push and Pull Images To Docker Hub

    The Docker pull command is used for downloading Docker images from the Docker Hub or private registry. By default, it will download the images from the Docker Hub. You will need to specify the name of the private registry if you want to pull from it. The Docker push command is used to upload or share images to the Docker Hub registry. Before pushing an image to the Docker Hub. You will need to create an account on Docker Hub. In this tutorial, we will show you how to use Docker pull and Docker push commands to upload and download Docker Images to Docker Hub. If you want to host Docker on Cloud and don’t know how to choose the best Cloud hosting provider. You can read my guide on The 8 Best Docker Hosting Platforms in 2022.

