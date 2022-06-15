Programming Leftovers
FireBeetle 2, another ESP32 based MCU alternative
Just as the Banana Pi Leaf-S3 and XIAO ESP32C3 covered a few days ago, the FireBeetle 2 shares a similar form factor, I/O peripherals including Wi-Fi/BLE, external battery support and an onboard charging circuit.
The FireBeetle 2 was designed around the ESP-WROOM-32E from Expressif Systems and contains a dual core Tensilica LX6 with maximum frequency of 240MHz. On the other hand, the XIAO ESP32C3 features a single RISC-V core (up to 160MHz) while the Banana Pi Leaf-S3 integrates the newer dual core Tensilica LX7 (up to 240MHz).
Convert Hex to ASCII Characters in Linux Command Line
Got a bunch of hexadecimal characters and want to convert them to a readable decimal system (ASCII)?
Yes, I have opinions on your open source contributions
There are other things people are talking about — like the perma-thread arguing that PGP solves every security problem and PyPI should just PGP all the things (it doesn’t solve every security problem and wouldn’t for PyPI, and PyPI actually already lets you PGP-sign packages, which should be a hint about how little signing actually solves on an index like PyPI) — but the big focus has been on this idea that open source equals no responsibility, and that 2FA is too much to ask of package maintainers. Hopefully I’ve convinced you, one way or another, that this doesn’t hold up to even pretty light scrutiny; that we most certainly can ask people to accept a certain amount of responsibility — such as securing their package-index accounts — as the price of entry to a large community like PyPI/Python; and that participation in such communities has both benefits and responsibilities, neither of which can be had without the other.
If you still can’t stand the idea that PyPI can ask you to do things as a condition of getting to publish your packages there, I don’t know what to tell you. If that’s enough to make you angrily flame out of Python or of open source altogether, then probably that’s the best outcome for both you and everyone else, since it’s unlikely that things were going to go well in the long term.
Congratulations: We Now Have Opinions on Your Open Source Contributions
Maybe we can find a future for package indexes where maintainers of packages are not burdened further because the [Internet] started depending on it. It's not the fault of the creator that their creation became popular.
DoD Open Source Software FAQ
This page is an educational resource for government employees and government contractors to understand the policies and legal issues relating to the use of open source software (OSS) in the United States Department of Defense (DoD). The information on this page does not constitute legal advice and any legal questions relating to specific situations should be referred to legal counsel. References to specific products or organizations are for information only, and do not constitute an endorsement of the product/company.
How to install a Graphical Desktop Environment on Ubuntu or Debian server
As you know, the Ubuntu Desktop variant ships with the default GNOME desktop environment for users, so why do we need to install a graphical desktop environment on Ubuntu? Yes, it is shipped with the GNOME desktop environment to use, but it is not always like that. If you have installed the Ubuntu server or Debian minimal, then you won’t find the regular desktop setup to use your favourite application graphically.
