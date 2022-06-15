Games: Steam Deck, Valve, and More
-
43 of the Top 50 most highly-reviewed Steam games are Steam Deck Playable
Recently I went over the top 100 most-played games on Steam by player count but what about the most highly rated games on Steam? Here's how the top 50 most positively reviewed Steam games work on Steam Deck.
-
Valve gives the Discovery Queue a makeover to help you find your next game
The Discovery Queue is a feature that many people probably miss or just don't use. I use it from time to time but it was a little basic. Valve has put live the next Steam Labs experiment to overhaul Discovery Queue.
-
Veil of Dust: A Homesteading Game arrives for Linux
Veil of Dust: A Homesteading Game is a story-driven historically-grounded homesteading game about finding your way after loss inspired by games like Don't Starve and Stardew Valley with a healthy sprinkle of fantasy elements too. Just recently they had a Native Linux version released on Steam.
-
Season of Pride 2022 Steam Event is live now
Season of Pride is going live for 2022, with the event and sale hosted by MidBoss. Not only is there a big Steam sale along with upcoming games features but there will also be a ton of livestreams.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 223 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Steam Deck, Valve, and More
Programming Leftovers
Android Leftovers
How to install a Graphical Desktop Environment on Ubuntu or Debian server
As you know, the Ubuntu Desktop variant ships with the default GNOME desktop environment for users, so why do we need to install a graphical desktop environment on Ubuntu? Yes, it is shipped with the GNOME desktop environment to use, but it is not always like that. If you have installed the Ubuntu server or Debian minimal, then you won’t find the regular desktop setup to use your favourite application graphically.
Recent comments
1 hour 41 min ago
5 hours 6 min ago
5 hours 8 min ago
5 hours 12 min ago
9 hours 57 min ago
10 hours 22 min ago
16 hours 7 min ago
16 hours 10 min ago
17 hours 48 min ago
19 hours 25 sec ago