Linux Lite – An Ubuntu-Based Distribution for Linux Newbies
Linux Lite is a free, easy-to-use, and open-source Linux distribution based on the Ubuntu LTS series of releases. By design, it is a lightweight and user-friendly distribution that was developed with Linux beginners in mind especially users migrating from Windows.
Linux Lite provides a simple and familiar desktop environment that Windows users will have an easy time using. For instance, the start button is clearly labeled. You also get app shortcuts on the taskbar and an applet section in your bottom-right area where you get volume controls, network, update settings and so much more.
