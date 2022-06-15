Language Selection

Linux Lite – An Ubuntu-Based Distribution for Linux Newbies

Ubuntu

Linux Lite is a free, easy-to-use, and open-source Linux distribution based on the Ubuntu LTS series of releases. By design, it is a lightweight and user-friendly distribution that was developed with Linux beginners in mind especially users migrating from Windows.

Linux Lite provides a simple and familiar desktop environment that Windows users will have an easy time using. For instance, the start button is clearly labeled. You also get app shortcuts on the taskbar and an applet section in your bottom-right area where you get volume controls, network, update settings and so much more.

How to install a Graphical Desktop Environment on Ubuntu or Debian server

As you know, the Ubuntu Desktop variant ships with the default GNOME desktop environment for users, so why do we need to install a graphical desktop environment on Ubuntu? Yes, it is shipped with the GNOME desktop environment to use, but it is not always like that. If you have installed the Ubuntu server or Debian minimal, then you won’t find the regular desktop setup to use your favourite application graphically. Read more

