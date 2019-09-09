Language Selection

Devices: Raspberry Pi and OSHW

Hardware

  • Are you technocentric? Shifting from technology to people

    When we teach children and young people about computing, do we consider how the subject has developed over time, how it relates to our students’ lives, and importantly, what our values are? Professor Pratim Sengupta shared some of the research he and his colleagues have been working on related to these questions in our June 2022 research seminar.

  • Pi Pico Provides Practical PlayStation Pointing

    It’s not immediately clear to us why one would need a mouse for the original PlayStation (though we’re sure there’s no shortage of folks eager to jump down into the comments and tell us), but if you ever desire adding improved pointing capabilities to the nearly three decade old console, this project from [Vojtěch Salajka] is certainly one to keep an eye on.

  • Hackable OSHW CardClock Demands Attention

    When examining a project, it’s easy to be jaded by a raw parts list. When the main component is an ESP8266, we might say “oh, another 8266 project. yawn!” But we’re certain that when you take a look at [Will Fox]’s Foxie CardClock, it’ll surely grab your attention.

Security Leftovers

  • Security updates for Wednesday [LWN.net]

    Security updates have been issued by Fedora (xen), Mageia (x11-server), SUSE (chromium, kernel, pcre, pcre2, squid, and xorg-x11-server), and Ubuntu (gnupg, gnupg2, uriparser, xorg-server, xorg-server-hwe-16.04, and xorg-server, xorg-server-hwe-18.04, xwayland).

  • Reproducible Builds in June 2022 — reproducible-builds.org

    Welcome to the June 2022 report from the Reproducible Builds project. In these reports, we outline the most important things that we have been up to over the past month. As a quick recap, whilst anyone may inspect the source code of free software for malicious flaws, almost all software is distributed to end users as pre-compiled binaries.

  • QSB-083: Retbleed: Arbitrary speculative code execution with return instructions (XSA-407)

    We have just published Qubes Security Bulletin (QSB) 083: Retbleed: Arbitrary speculative code execution with return instructions (XSA-407). The text of this QSB is reproduced below. This QSB and its accompanying signatures will always be available in the Qubes Security Pack (qubes-secpack).

  • XSAs released on 2022-07-12 | Qubes OS

    The Xen Project has released one or more Xen Security Advisories (XSAs). The security of Qubes OS is affected. Therefore, user action is required.

Linux Foundation Openwashing and FUD

  • Open Mainframe Project Announces Schedule for the 3rd Annual Open Mainframe Summit on September 21-21 in Philadelphia, PA [Ed: IBM mainframes are proprietary, but 'Linux' Foundation gets paid to lies to you about it (openwashing). The lies are products and service.]

    The Open Mainframe Project, an open source initiative that enables collaboration across the mainframe community to develop shared tool sets and resources, announces the schedule for the 3rd annual Open Mainframe Summit, which will be in-person in Philadelphia, PA, and streaming online for global attendees. This year’s theme focuses on security, which is top of mind for every company that uses mainframes.

  • SODA Foundation Announces 2022 Data & Storage Trends Survey [Ed: Nothing to do with Linux, nothing to do with research (just spam and marketing)]

    To address evolving Data and Storage needs throughout the industry, SODA Foundation, in partnership with Linux Foundation Research, is once again conducting a survey to provide insights into challenges, gaps, and trends for data and storage in the era of cloud native, edge, AI, and 5G. The results will serve to guide the SODA Foundation technical direction and ecosystem.

  • Jamie Thomas: What is the OpenSSF [Ed: Linux Foundation now works for/with Microsoft shills like Shimel; this is a catastrophe]

    Jamie Thomas is the General Manager, Systems Strategy and Development at IBM and is also the OpenSSF Board chair. She sat down with Alan Shimel of TechStrong TV during OpenSSF Day in Austin to share about OpenSSF and how the open source community is rallying together to increase the resilience of open source software.

  • FDC3 2.0 Drives Desktop Interoperability Across the Financial Services Ecosystem - Linux Foundation [Ed: This is not a community, it's not "Open Source", it's a carte of banksters diluting the "Linux" brand so that Zemlin and his cohorts can steal a lot of money (monetising an attack on brands we built)]

    The Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS), the financial services umbrella of the Linux Foundation, announced today during its Open Source in Finance Forum (OSFF) London the launch of FDC3 2.0. FDC3 supports efficient, streamlined desktop interoperability between financial institutions with enhanced connectivity capabilities.

Low-resolution-Z on Adreno GPUs

Now, a year later, I returned to this feature to make some important improvements, for nitty-gritty details you could dive into Mesa MR#16251 “tu: Overhaul LRZ, implement on-GPU dir tracking and LRZ fast-clear”. There I implemented on-GPU LRZ direction tracking, LRZ reuse between renderpasses, and fast-clear of LRZ. In this post I want to give a practical advice, based on things I learnt while reverse-engineering this feature, on how to help driver to enable LRZ. Some of it could be self-evident, some is already written in the official docs, and some cannot be found there. It should be applicable for Vulkan, GLES, and likely for Direct3D. Read more

Red Hat Leftovers

  • RHEL 9 networking: Say goodbye to ifcfg-files, and hello to keyfiles

    In my first Red Hat Certified Engineer (RHCE) fast-track training in 2002, we were using Red Hat Linux 7.2, and I learned to love the network configuration files in /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts. Later, Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 6 introduced NetworkManager (also known as ‘NM’).

  • Red Hat Shares ― Special edition: Red Hat Summit 2022 recap

    The Red Hat Shares newsletter helps IT leaders navigate the complicated world of IT―the open source way.

  • Cloud migration: 3 top business advantages

    Despite the global trend toward cloud migration, some businesses are pushing back, claiming the productivity and cost savings aren’t living up to their expectations. In fact, a recent McKinsey survey found that 75 percent of respondents went over budget on their cloud migration process and 38 percent were behind schedule.

  • Digital transformation: 3 things successful CIOs know

    CIOs leading digital transformation initiatives are fundamentally changing the way their business operates. Digital transformation starts with the business, not the technology, and it’s no easy feat. According to a BCG report, “only about a third of transformations meet or exceed their target value and achieve sustainable change: these are the companies in the win zone. Worry-zone companies create some value but do not meet their targets and produce only limited long-term change.” Digital transformation is the implementation of new technology, people, and processes to improve the business. Any business IT strategy should the following three tenets in its digital transformation initiative.

