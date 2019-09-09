today's leftovers
-
A guide to productivity management in open source projects
Open source is one of the most important technology trends of our time. It’s the lifeblood of the digital economy and the preeminent way that software-based innovation happens today. In fact, it’s estimated that over 90% of software released today contains open source libraries.
There's no doubt the open source model is effective and impactful. But is there still room for improvement? When comparing the broader software industry’s processes to that of open source communities, one big gap stands out: productivity management.
By and large, open source project leads and maintainers have been slow to adopt modern productivity and project management practices and tools commonly embraced by startups and enterprises to drive the efficiency and predictability of software development processes. It’s time we examine how the application of these approaches and capabilities can improve the management of open source projects for the better.
-
How I create music playlists on Linux
I recently wrote a C program in Linux to create a smaller random selection of MP3 files from my extensive MP3 library. The program goes through a directory containing my MP3 library, and then creates a directory with a random, smaller selection of songs. I then copy the MP3 files to my smartphone to listen to them on the go.
Sweden is a sparsely populated country with many rural areas where you don't have full cell phone coverage. That's one reason for having MP3 files on a smartphone. Another reason is that I don't always have the money for a streaming service, so I like to have my own copies of the songs I enjoy.
You can download my application from its Git repository. I wrote it for Linux specifically in part because it's easy to find well-tested file I/O routines on Linux. Many years ago, I tried writing the same program on Windows using proprietary C libraries, and I got stuck trying to get the file copying routing to work. Linux gives the user easy and direct access to the file system.
In the spirit of open source, it didn't take much searching before I found file I/O code for Linux to inspire me. I also found some code for allocating memory which inspired me. I wrote the code for random number generation.
-
Microsoft Patch Tuesday, July 2022 Edition
Microsoft today released updates to fix at least 86 security vulnerabilities in its Windows operating systems and other software, including a weakness in all supported versions of Windows that Microsoft warns is actively being exploited. The software giant also has made a controversial decision to put the brakes on a plan to block macros in Office documents downloaded from the Internet.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 422 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers
Linux Foundation Openwashing and FUD
Low-resolution-Z on Adreno GPUs
Now, a year later, I returned to this feature to make some important improvements, for nitty-gritty details you could dive into Mesa MR#16251 “tu: Overhaul LRZ, implement on-GPU dir tracking and LRZ fast-clear”. There I implemented on-GPU LRZ direction tracking, LRZ reuse between renderpasses, and fast-clear of LRZ. In this post I want to give a practical advice, based on things I learnt while reverse-engineering this feature, on how to help driver to enable LRZ. Some of it could be self-evident, some is already written in the official docs, and some cannot be found there. It should be applicable for Vulkan, GLES, and likely for Direct3D.
Red Hat Leftovers
Microsoft July 2022 Patch Tuesday fixes exploited zero-day
Microsoft July 2022 Patch Tuesday fixes exploited zero-day, 84 flaws