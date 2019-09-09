Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 13th of July 2022 02:13:28 PM Filed under
Misc

  • A guide to productivity management in open source projects

    Open source is one of the most important technology trends of our time. It’s the lifeblood of the digital economy and the preeminent way that software-based innovation happens today. In fact, it’s estimated that over 90% of software released today contains open source libraries.

    There's no doubt the open source model is effective and impactful. But is there still room for improvement? When comparing the broader software industry’s processes to that of open source communities, one big gap stands out: productivity management.

    By and large, open source project leads and maintainers have been slow to adopt modern productivity and project management practices and tools commonly embraced by startups and enterprises to drive the efficiency and predictability of software development processes. It’s time we examine how the application of these approaches and capabilities can improve the management of open source projects for the better.

  • How I create music playlists on Linux

    I recently wrote a C program in Linux to create a smaller random selection of MP3 files from my extensive MP3 library. The program goes through a directory containing my MP3 library, and then creates a directory with a random, smaller selection of songs. I then copy the MP3 files to my smartphone to listen to them on the go.

    Sweden is a sparsely populated country with many rural areas where you don't have full cell phone coverage. That's one reason for having MP3 files on a smartphone. Another reason is that I don't always have the money for a streaming service, so I like to have my own copies of the songs I enjoy.

    You can download my application from its Git repository. I wrote it for Linux specifically in part because it's easy to find well-tested file I/O routines on Linux. Many years ago, I tried writing the same program on Windows using proprietary C libraries, and I got stuck trying to get the file copying routing to work. Linux gives the user easy and direct access to the file system.

    In the spirit of open source, it didn't take much searching before I found file I/O code for Linux to inspire me. I also found some code for allocating memory which inspired me. I wrote the code for random number generation.

  • Microsoft Patch Tuesday, July 2022 Edition

    Microsoft today released updates to fix at least 86 security vulnerabilities in its Windows operating systems and other software, including a weakness in all supported versions of Windows that Microsoft warns is actively being exploited. The software giant also has made a controversial decision to put the brakes on a plan to block macros in Office documents downloaded from the Internet.

»

Microsoft July 2022 Patch Tuesday fixes exploited zero-day

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 13th of July 2022 02:41:40 PM.

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.

More in Tux Machines

Security Leftovers

  • Security updates for Wednesday [LWN.net]

    Security updates have been issued by Fedora (xen), Mageia (x11-server), SUSE (chromium, kernel, pcre, pcre2, squid, and xorg-x11-server), and Ubuntu (gnupg, gnupg2, uriparser, xorg-server, xorg-server-hwe-16.04, and xorg-server, xorg-server-hwe-18.04, xwayland).

  • Reproducible Builds in June 2022 — reproducible-builds.org

    Welcome to the June 2022 report from the Reproducible Builds project. In these reports, we outline the most important things that we have been up to over the past month. As a quick recap, whilst anyone may inspect the source code of free software for malicious flaws, almost all software is distributed to end users as pre-compiled binaries.

  • QSB-083: Retbleed: Arbitrary speculative code execution with return instructions (XSA-407)

    We have just published Qubes Security Bulletin (QSB) 083: Retbleed: Arbitrary speculative code execution with return instructions (XSA-407). The text of this QSB is reproduced below. This QSB and its accompanying signatures will always be available in the Qubes Security Pack (qubes-secpack).

  • XSAs released on 2022-07-12 | Qubes OS

    The Xen Project has released one or more Xen Security Advisories (XSAs). The security of Qubes OS is affected. Therefore, user action is required.

Linux Foundation Openwashing and FUD

  • Open Mainframe Project Announces Schedule for the 3rd Annual Open Mainframe Summit on September 21-21 in Philadelphia, PA [Ed: IBM mainframes are proprietary, but 'Linux' Foundation gets paid to lies to you about it (openwashing). The lies are products and service.]

    The Open Mainframe Project, an open source initiative that enables collaboration across the mainframe community to develop shared tool sets and resources, announces the schedule for the 3rd annual Open Mainframe Summit, which will be in-person in Philadelphia, PA, and streaming online for global attendees. This year’s theme focuses on security, which is top of mind for every company that uses mainframes.

  • SODA Foundation Announces 2022 Data & Storage Trends Survey [Ed: Nothing to do with Linux, nothing to do with research (just spam and marketing)]

    To address evolving Data and Storage needs throughout the industry, SODA Foundation, in partnership with Linux Foundation Research, is once again conducting a survey to provide insights into challenges, gaps, and trends for data and storage in the era of cloud native, edge, AI, and 5G. The results will serve to guide the SODA Foundation technical direction and ecosystem.

  • Jamie Thomas: What is the OpenSSF [Ed: Linux Foundation now works for/with Microsoft shills like Shimel; this is a catastrophe]

    Jamie Thomas is the General Manager, Systems Strategy and Development at IBM and is also the OpenSSF Board chair. She sat down with Alan Shimel of TechStrong TV during OpenSSF Day in Austin to share about OpenSSF and how the open source community is rallying together to increase the resilience of open source software.

  • FDC3 2.0 Drives Desktop Interoperability Across the Financial Services Ecosystem - Linux Foundation [Ed: This is not a community, it's not "Open Source", it's a carte of banksters diluting the "Linux" brand so that Zemlin and his cohorts can steal a lot of money (monetising an attack on brands we built)]

    The Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS), the financial services umbrella of the Linux Foundation, announced today during its Open Source in Finance Forum (OSFF) London the launch of FDC3 2.0. FDC3 supports efficient, streamlined desktop interoperability between financial institutions with enhanced connectivity capabilities.

Low-resolution-Z on Adreno GPUs

Now, a year later, I returned to this feature to make some important improvements, for nitty-gritty details you could dive into Mesa MR#16251 “tu: Overhaul LRZ, implement on-GPU dir tracking and LRZ fast-clear”. There I implemented on-GPU LRZ direction tracking, LRZ reuse between renderpasses, and fast-clear of LRZ. In this post I want to give a practical advice, based on things I learnt while reverse-engineering this feature, on how to help driver to enable LRZ. Some of it could be self-evident, some is already written in the official docs, and some cannot be found there. It should be applicable for Vulkan, GLES, and likely for Direct3D. Read more

Red Hat Leftovers

  • RHEL 9 networking: Say goodbye to ifcfg-files, and hello to keyfiles

    In my first Red Hat Certified Engineer (RHCE) fast-track training in 2002, we were using Red Hat Linux 7.2, and I learned to love the network configuration files in /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts. Later, Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 6 introduced NetworkManager (also known as ‘NM’).

  • Red Hat Shares ― Special edition: Red Hat Summit 2022 recap

    The Red Hat Shares newsletter helps IT leaders navigate the complicated world of IT―the open source way.

  • Cloud migration: 3 top business advantages

    Despite the global trend toward cloud migration, some businesses are pushing back, claiming the productivity and cost savings aren’t living up to their expectations. In fact, a recent McKinsey survey found that 75 percent of respondents went over budget on their cloud migration process and 38 percent were behind schedule.

  • Digital transformation: 3 things successful CIOs know

    CIOs leading digital transformation initiatives are fundamentally changing the way their business operates. Digital transformation starts with the business, not the technology, and it’s no easy feat. According to a BCG report, “only about a third of transformations meet or exceed their target value and achieve sustainable change: these are the companies in the win zone. Worry-zone companies create some value but do not meet their targets and produce only limited long-term change.” Digital transformation is the implementation of new technology, people, and processes to improve the business. Any business IT strategy should the following three tenets in its digital transformation initiative.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6