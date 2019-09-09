Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 13th of July 2022 02:51:22 PM
HowTos
  • Convert Hex to ASCII Characters in Linux Bash Shell

    Got a bunch of hexadecimal characters and want to convert them to a readable decimal system (ASCII)?

    There are multiple ways to convert hex to ASCII in Linux. You may also use these methods in your shell script if required.

  • How To Install Ansible on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Ansible on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Ansible is the simplest way to automate apps and IT infrastructure. It runs on many Linux operating systems and is configured quite easily. It uses the open SSH service to perform the various networking tasks ensuring a well secure and protected communication environment. Nowadays IT environments are very complex and often need to scale extremely quickly. Automation makes system administrators’ and developers’ jobs easier and allows them to focus attention on other tasks that add value to an organization.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Ansible on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • Install storage in your application cluster using Rook | Red Hat Developer

    Developers running applications in the cloud have traditionally separated their applications from storage, but recent services such as the Rook Operator for Kubernetes make it easy to create storage in the cloud. This article shows how to use Rook for object storage. Our example runs a single-node Red Hat OpenShift cluster on your laptop or desktop using Red Hat OpenShift Local (previously known as CodeReady Containers). We'll install Rook, create object storage on OpenShift Local, and perform some bucket notifications.

  • How to troubleshoot your network with Nmap | Enable Sysadmin

    Expert troubleshooting skills are a must for sysadmins. Understanding how to identify and resolve problems that you come across is crucial to creating the best resolutions. Tools help you be successful in the quest for answers. Nmap is a helpful tool for security and IT professionals.

    Without understanding what network ports are open, it would be impossible to assess a system's security. System administrators use Nmap to check if systems are online and help discover any problems in their network. You can also detect operating system versions, determine whether services are online, test embedded network stacks, and even identify aggressive network traffic.

  • How to List All Existing Groups in Linux System

    Being able to manage users and groups in a Linux operating system environment is an important milestone in terms of Linux administration and security. Under Linux, each user account is automatically associated with a single primary group. A Linux user cannot be a member of two or more primary groups, only one.

    However, when it comes to secondary groups, it’s a different case. A single Linux user account can be associated with more than one secondary group (up to 15).

    In summary, a primary group is OS-assigned to each Linux user account and is linked to user-created files whereas secondary groups can be associated with multiple Linux user accounts and are not always automatically assigned.

  • How to Install Metasploit Framework with GUI Method on Linux - TREND OCEANS

    Rapid7 and the open-source community manage the widely used penetration testing framework, Metasploit. It is a very powerful tool used by cybercriminals as well as ethical hackers to test and create exploits for networks or servers.

  • How to Determine the Number of Linux RAM Slots in Use

    A RAM is important in determining the performance spectrum of your Linux-powered machine. On the other hand, think of a RAM slot as the main memory socket or slot that physically exists on the computer’s motherboard to hold installed/inserted and compatible RAM.

    These RAM slots determine/specify the number and type of RAM compatible with the Linux-powered machine you are using. SDRAM (Synchronous DRAM), DDR (Double Data Rate), and DIMM (Dual In-Line Memory Module) are examples of some common RAM types. It is the computer motherboard that determines the existing number of RAM slots.

    Therefore, when the term RAM is mentioned, we should always think of RAM modules and RAM slots. Each RAM slot is compatible with a specific RAM module. Examples of popular RAM modules include DDR1, DDR2, DDR3, DDR4, and SDRAM.

Security Leftovers

  • Security updates for Wednesday [LWN.net]

    Security updates have been issued by Fedora (xen), Mageia (x11-server), SUSE (chromium, kernel, pcre, pcre2, squid, and xorg-x11-server), and Ubuntu (gnupg, gnupg2, uriparser, xorg-server, xorg-server-hwe-16.04, and xorg-server, xorg-server-hwe-18.04, xwayland).

  • Reproducible Builds in June 2022 — reproducible-builds.org

    Welcome to the June 2022 report from the Reproducible Builds project. In these reports, we outline the most important things that we have been up to over the past month. As a quick recap, whilst anyone may inspect the source code of free software for malicious flaws, almost all software is distributed to end users as pre-compiled binaries.

  • QSB-083: Retbleed: Arbitrary speculative code execution with return instructions (XSA-407)

    We have just published Qubes Security Bulletin (QSB) 083: Retbleed: Arbitrary speculative code execution with return instructions (XSA-407). The text of this QSB is reproduced below. This QSB and its accompanying signatures will always be available in the Qubes Security Pack (qubes-secpack).

  • XSAs released on 2022-07-12 | Qubes OS

    The Xen Project has released one or more Xen Security Advisories (XSAs). The security of Qubes OS is affected. Therefore, user action is required.

Linux Foundation Openwashing and FUD

  • Open Mainframe Project Announces Schedule for the 3rd Annual Open Mainframe Summit on September 21-21 in Philadelphia, PA [Ed: IBM mainframes are proprietary, but 'Linux' Foundation gets paid to lies to you about it (openwashing). The lies are products and service.]

    The Open Mainframe Project, an open source initiative that enables collaboration across the mainframe community to develop shared tool sets and resources, announces the schedule for the 3rd annual Open Mainframe Summit, which will be in-person in Philadelphia, PA, and streaming online for global attendees. This year’s theme focuses on security, which is top of mind for every company that uses mainframes.

  • SODA Foundation Announces 2022 Data & Storage Trends Survey [Ed: Nothing to do with Linux, nothing to do with research (just spam and marketing)]

    To address evolving Data and Storage needs throughout the industry, SODA Foundation, in partnership with Linux Foundation Research, is once again conducting a survey to provide insights into challenges, gaps, and trends for data and storage in the era of cloud native, edge, AI, and 5G. The results will serve to guide the SODA Foundation technical direction and ecosystem.

  • Jamie Thomas: What is the OpenSSF [Ed: Linux Foundation now works for/with Microsoft shills like Shimel; this is a catastrophe]

    Jamie Thomas is the General Manager, Systems Strategy and Development at IBM and is also the OpenSSF Board chair. She sat down with Alan Shimel of TechStrong TV during OpenSSF Day in Austin to share about OpenSSF and how the open source community is rallying together to increase the resilience of open source software.

  • FDC3 2.0 Drives Desktop Interoperability Across the Financial Services Ecosystem - Linux Foundation [Ed: This is not a community, it's not "Open Source", it's a carte of banksters diluting the "Linux" brand so that Zemlin and his cohorts can steal a lot of money (monetising an attack on brands we built)]

    The Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS), the financial services umbrella of the Linux Foundation, announced today during its Open Source in Finance Forum (OSFF) London the launch of FDC3 2.0. FDC3 supports efficient, streamlined desktop interoperability between financial institutions with enhanced connectivity capabilities.

Low-resolution-Z on Adreno GPUs

Now, a year later, I returned to this feature to make some important improvements, for nitty-gritty details you could dive into Mesa MR#16251 “tu: Overhaul LRZ, implement on-GPU dir tracking and LRZ fast-clear”. There I implemented on-GPU LRZ direction tracking, LRZ reuse between renderpasses, and fast-clear of LRZ. In this post I want to give a practical advice, based on things I learnt while reverse-engineering this feature, on how to help driver to enable LRZ. Some of it could be self-evident, some is already written in the official docs, and some cannot be found there. It should be applicable for Vulkan, GLES, and likely for Direct3D. Read more

Red Hat Leftovers

  • RHEL 9 networking: Say goodbye to ifcfg-files, and hello to keyfiles

    In my first Red Hat Certified Engineer (RHCE) fast-track training in 2002, we were using Red Hat Linux 7.2, and I learned to love the network configuration files in /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts. Later, Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 6 introduced NetworkManager (also known as ‘NM’).

  • Red Hat Shares ― Special edition: Red Hat Summit 2022 recap

    The Red Hat Shares newsletter helps IT leaders navigate the complicated world of IT―the open source way.

  • Cloud migration: 3 top business advantages

    Despite the global trend toward cloud migration, some businesses are pushing back, claiming the productivity and cost savings aren’t living up to their expectations. In fact, a recent McKinsey survey found that 75 percent of respondents went over budget on their cloud migration process and 38 percent were behind schedule.

  • Digital transformation: 3 things successful CIOs know

    CIOs leading digital transformation initiatives are fundamentally changing the way their business operates. Digital transformation starts with the business, not the technology, and it’s no easy feat. According to a BCG report, “only about a third of transformations meet or exceed their target value and achieve sustainable change: these are the companies in the win zone. Worry-zone companies create some value but do not meet their targets and produce only limited long-term change.” Digital transformation is the implementation of new technology, people, and processes to improve the business. Any business IT strategy should the following three tenets in its digital transformation initiative.

