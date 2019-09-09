today's howtos
-
Convert Hex to ASCII Characters in Linux Bash Shell
Got a bunch of hexadecimal characters and want to convert them to a readable decimal system (ASCII)?
There are multiple ways to convert hex to ASCII in Linux. You may also use these methods in your shell script if required.
-
How To Install Ansible on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Ansible on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Ansible is the simplest way to automate apps and IT infrastructure. It runs on many Linux operating systems and is configured quite easily. It uses the open SSH service to perform the various networking tasks ensuring a well secure and protected communication environment. Nowadays IT environments are very complex and often need to scale extremely quickly. Automation makes system administrators’ and developers’ jobs easier and allows them to focus attention on other tasks that add value to an organization.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Ansible on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
-
Install storage in your application cluster using Rook | Red Hat Developer
Developers running applications in the cloud have traditionally separated their applications from storage, but recent services such as the Rook Operator for Kubernetes make it easy to create storage in the cloud. This article shows how to use Rook for object storage. Our example runs a single-node Red Hat OpenShift cluster on your laptop or desktop using Red Hat OpenShift Local (previously known as CodeReady Containers). We'll install Rook, create object storage on OpenShift Local, and perform some bucket notifications.
-
How to troubleshoot your network with Nmap | Enable Sysadmin
Expert troubleshooting skills are a must for sysadmins. Understanding how to identify and resolve problems that you come across is crucial to creating the best resolutions. Tools help you be successful in the quest for answers. Nmap is a helpful tool for security and IT professionals.
Without understanding what network ports are open, it would be impossible to assess a system's security. System administrators use Nmap to check if systems are online and help discover any problems in their network. You can also detect operating system versions, determine whether services are online, test embedded network stacks, and even identify aggressive network traffic.
-
How to List All Existing Groups in Linux System
Being able to manage users and groups in a Linux operating system environment is an important milestone in terms of Linux administration and security. Under Linux, each user account is automatically associated with a single primary group. A Linux user cannot be a member of two or more primary groups, only one.
However, when it comes to secondary groups, it’s a different case. A single Linux user account can be associated with more than one secondary group (up to 15).
In summary, a primary group is OS-assigned to each Linux user account and is linked to user-created files whereas secondary groups can be associated with multiple Linux user accounts and are not always automatically assigned.
-
How to Install Metasploit Framework with GUI Method on Linux - TREND OCEANS
Rapid7 and the open-source community manage the widely used penetration testing framework, Metasploit. It is a very powerful tool used by cybercriminals as well as ethical hackers to test and create exploits for networks or servers.
-
How to Determine the Number of Linux RAM Slots in Use
A RAM is important in determining the performance spectrum of your Linux-powered machine. On the other hand, think of a RAM slot as the main memory socket or slot that physically exists on the computer’s motherboard to hold installed/inserted and compatible RAM.
These RAM slots determine/specify the number and type of RAM compatible with the Linux-powered machine you are using. SDRAM (Synchronous DRAM), DDR (Double Data Rate), and DIMM (Dual In-Line Memory Module) are examples of some common RAM types. It is the computer motherboard that determines the existing number of RAM slots.
Therefore, when the term RAM is mentioned, we should always think of RAM modules and RAM slots. Each RAM slot is compatible with a specific RAM module. Examples of popular RAM modules include DDR1, DDR2, DDR3, DDR4, and SDRAM.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 433 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers
Linux Foundation Openwashing and FUD
Low-resolution-Z on Adreno GPUs
Now, a year later, I returned to this feature to make some important improvements, for nitty-gritty details you could dive into Mesa MR#16251 “tu: Overhaul LRZ, implement on-GPU dir tracking and LRZ fast-clear”. There I implemented on-GPU LRZ direction tracking, LRZ reuse between renderpasses, and fast-clear of LRZ. In this post I want to give a practical advice, based on things I learnt while reverse-engineering this feature, on how to help driver to enable LRZ. Some of it could be self-evident, some is already written in the official docs, and some cannot be found there. It should be applicable for Vulkan, GLES, and likely for Direct3D.
Red Hat Leftovers
Recent comments
7 min 44 sec ago
1 hour 20 sec ago
1 hour 5 min ago
1 hour 7 min ago
2 hours 30 min ago
2 hours 46 min ago
8 hours 43 min ago
12 hours 7 min ago
12 hours 9 min ago
12 hours 14 min ago