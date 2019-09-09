DXVK 1.10.2 Brings Fixes for Dead Space, Myst V, Godfather, and Many Other Games
DXVK 1.10.2 fixes bugs and crashes in many video games, including Beyond Good and Evil, Dead Space, Myst V, Day Z, Dirt Rally, Godfather, Limbo, Return of Reckoning, Scrapland Remastered, and Planetary Annihilation: TITANS.
The Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II, Star Wars: The Old Republic, Majesty 2, Onechanbara Z2: Chaos, Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2, Small Radios Big Televisions, Sonic Adventure 2, Supreme Commander, and SpellForce Platinum Edition video games also received improvements.
