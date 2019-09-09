The Xen Project has released one or more Xen Security Advisories (XSAs). The security of Qubes OS is affected. Therefore, user action is required.

We have just published Qubes Security Bulletin (QSB) 083: Retbleed: Arbitrary speculative code execution with return instructions (XSA-407). The text of this QSB is reproduced below. This QSB and its accompanying signatures will always be available in the Qubes Security Pack (qubes-secpack).

Welcome to the June 2022 report from the Reproducible Builds project. In these reports, we outline the most important things that we have been up to over the past month. As a quick recap, whilst anyone may inspect the source code of free software for malicious flaws, almost all software is distributed to end users as pre-compiled binaries.

DTOS now comes with the option to install any (or all) of three window managers: XMonad, Awesome and Qtile. I have also been fixing a lot of bugs with DTOS in recent days, so I thought I would do a test run. Today, I'm installing DTOS on top of ArcoLinuxB Awesome Edition.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install qBittorrent on Fedora 36. For those of you who didn’t know, qBittorrent is a free open-source cross-platform P2P BitTorrent client. The software also has an integrated RSS reader so that it can be used to download files directly from RSS feeds. This application is known to work effectively and efficiently on many operating systems such as Linux, Microsoft Windows, and FreeBSD. It is written in the C++ language. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the qBittorrent BitTorrent client on a Fedora 36.

NFS or Network File System is a protocol that allows local users to access remote data from multiple disks and directories in the same way as local access. In this tutorial, you will learn how to install the NFS Server and Client on the Ubuntu 22.04 Server. You will also learn how to mount the NFS shared directory automatically at system boot on the client machine.

If you recently upgraded your version of Chrome OS, you may have noticed something different when you launch the Linux environment in Chrome OS version 103 and higher. Here's how to use the new Chrome OS Linux interface.

An API (Application Programming Interface) is a set of rules shared by a particular service. These rules determine in which format and with which command set your application can access the service, as well as what data this service can return in the response. It acts as a layer between your application and external service. REST API (Representational state transfer) is an API that uses HTTPS requests for communication with web services. From the python site, the REST API can be viewed as a data source located on an internet address that can be accessed in a certain way through certain libraries.

Proxmox is my preferred hypervisor to deploy various containers and VMs. Sometimes, I want to create a VM inside another VM. Meaning - I just want to host a guest hypervisor(i.e VM) in my physical Proxmox hypervisor. Have you ever wondered how to setup a guest hypervisor in a host hypervisor? In this guide, I will show you how to enable nested virtualization in Proxmox VE and then enable VT-X in the guest hypervisor.

Neofetch is a simple command-line tool that displays an ASCII logo of the distribution along with a few system information in the terminal. It looks beautiful and you can easily show which distribution, desktop environment, and themes you are using when you share the screenshots of your desktop in various Linux communities.

Linux Foundation Openwashing and FUD Open Mainframe Project Announces Schedule for the 3rd Annual Open Mainframe Summit on September 21-21 in Philadelphia, PA [Ed: IBM mainframes are proprietary, but 'Linux' Foundation gets paid to lies to you about it (openwashing). The lies are products and service.] The Open Mainframe Project, an open source initiative that enables collaboration across the mainframe community to develop shared tool sets and resources, announces the schedule for the 3rd annual Open Mainframe Summit, which will be in-person in Philadelphia, PA, and streaming online for global attendees. This year’s theme focuses on security, which is top of mind for every company that uses mainframes.

SODA Foundation Announces 2022 Data & Storage Trends Survey [Ed: Nothing to do with Linux, nothing to do with research (just spam and marketing)] To address evolving Data and Storage needs throughout the industry, SODA Foundation, in partnership with Linux Foundation Research, is once again conducting a survey to provide insights into challenges, gaps, and trends for data and storage in the era of cloud native, edge, AI, and 5G. The results will serve to guide the SODA Foundation technical direction and ecosystem.

Jamie Thomas: What is the OpenSSF [Ed: Linux Foundation now works for/with Microsoft shills like Shimel; this is a catastrophe] Jamie Thomas is the General Manager, Systems Strategy and Development at IBM and is also the OpenSSF Board chair. She sat down with Alan Shimel of TechStrong TV during OpenSSF Day in Austin to share about OpenSSF and how the open source community is rallying together to increase the resilience of open source software.

FDC3 2.0 Drives Desktop Interoperability Across the Financial Services Ecosystem - Linux Foundation [Ed: This is not a community, it's not "Open Source", it's a carte of banksters diluting the "Linux" brand so that Zemlin and his cohorts can steal a lot of money (monetising an attack on brands we built)] The Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS), the financial services umbrella of the Linux Foundation, announced today during its Open Source in Finance Forum (OSFF) London the launch of FDC3 2.0. FDC3 supports efficient, streamlined desktop interoperability between financial institutions with enhanced connectivity capabilities.