today's howtos
-
9 Rather Unknown Ways of Using Neofetch in Linux - It's FOSS
Neofetch is a simple command-line tool that displays an ASCII logo of the distribution along with a few system information in the terminal. It looks beautiful and you can easily show which distribution, desktop environment, and themes you are using when you share the screenshots of your desktop in various Linux communities.
-
Enable Nested Virtualization In Proxmox VE - OSTechNix
Proxmox is my preferred hypervisor to deploy various containers and VMs. Sometimes, I want to create a VM inside another VM. Meaning - I just want to host a guest hypervisor(i.e VM) in my physical Proxmox hypervisor. Have you ever wondered how to setup a guest hypervisor in a host hypervisor? In this guide, I will show you how to enable nested virtualization in Proxmox VE and then enable VT-X in the guest hypervisor.
-
How to perform CRUD functionalities in Django Rest Framework – NextGenTips
An API (Application Programming Interface) is a set of rules shared by a particular service. These rules determine in which format and with which command set your application can access the service, as well as what data this service can return in the response. It acts as a layer between your application and external service.
REST API (Representational state transfer) is an API that uses HTTPS requests for communication with web services. From the python site, the REST API can be viewed as a data source located on an internet address that can be accessed in a certain way through certain libraries.
-
How to Use the New Chromebook Linux Interface
If you recently upgraded your version of Chrome OS, you may have noticed something different when you launch the Linux environment in Chrome OS version 103 and higher. Here's how to use the new Chrome OS Linux interface.
-
How to Install NFS Server and Client on Ubuntu 22.04
NFS or Network File System is a protocol that allows local users to access remote data from multiple disks and directories in the same way as local access. In this tutorial, you will learn how to install the NFS Server and Client on the Ubuntu 22.04 Server. You will also learn how to mount the NFS shared directory automatically at system boot on the client machine.
-
How To Install qBittorrent on Fedora 36 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install qBittorrent on Fedora 36. For those of you who didn’t know, qBittorrent is a free open-source cross-platform P2P BitTorrent client. The software also has an integrated RSS reader so that it can be used to download files directly from RSS feeds. This application is known to work effectively and efficiently on many operating systems such as Linux, Microsoft Windows, and FreeBSD. It is written in the C++ language.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the qBittorrent BitTorrent client on a Fedora 36.
-
Install DTOS on ArcoLinux (Now With Awesome and Qtile!) - Invidious
DTOS now comes with the option to install any (or all) of three window managers: XMonad, Awesome and Qtile. I have also been fixing a lot of bugs with DTOS in recent days, so I thought I would do a test run. Today, I'm installing DTOS on top of ArcoLinuxB Awesome Edition.
-
Install Audacious 4.2 On Ubuntu / LinuxMint / Fedora & Alma Linux | Tips On UNIX
This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install Audacious 4.2 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Linux Mint 20.3, AlmaLinux 9, Rocky Linux 8, and Fedora 36.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 337 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Security Leftovers
Linux Foundation Openwashing and FUD
Low-resolution-Z on Adreno GPUs
Now, a year later, I returned to this feature to make some important improvements, for nitty-gritty details you could dive into Mesa MR#16251 “tu: Overhaul LRZ, implement on-GPU dir tracking and LRZ fast-clear”. There I implemented on-GPU LRZ direction tracking, LRZ reuse between renderpasses, and fast-clear of LRZ. In this post I want to give a practical advice, based on things I learnt while reverse-engineering this feature, on how to help driver to enable LRZ. Some of it could be self-evident, some is already written in the official docs, and some cannot be found there. It should be applicable for Vulkan, GLES, and likely for Direct3D.
Recent comments
9 min 48 sec ago
1 hour 2 min ago
1 hour 7 min ago
1 hour 9 min ago
2 hours 32 min ago
2 hours 49 min ago
8 hours 45 min ago
12 hours 9 min ago
12 hours 11 min ago
12 hours 16 min ago