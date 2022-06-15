Programming Leftovers
Changes at the Clippy Team [Ed: Rust exodus continues, but this is the spin (as people step down). Rust is too focused outsourcing itself and sending developers into the jaws of Microsoft. It is something to avoid.]
With the new additions to the team, we should be able to handle our long PR queue better.
At the same time, we recently granted some of our oldest members the well-deserved alumni status. We want to thank Pascal Hertleif and Martin Carton for all their contributions, especially in the early days. People joining today probably never worked with them on Clippy, but without them, we probably wouldn't be here.
We also want to thank Philipp Hansch for their contributions to Clippy and all of the review work they've done over the years. To this day phansch is one of the most active Clippy contributors (measured by the number of commits).
And finally, thank you to mikerite, who stepped down from an active reviewer/team member position but will be staying on as a contributor. We're looking forward to continue working with them!
Coding vs Programming: An In-depth Comparison
Coding vs. Programming, the debate regarding the two terms being the same or not, has been going on for decades. It is a question that every tech beginner always considers and confuses. Sometimes, even the experts use the terms interchangeably because they do not believe that the differences matter much.
But in reality, coding and programming are different. There are many factors where they differ, and it takes people years of experience to truly understand them. However, the IT industry uses both these fields to develop softwares that impact our daily lives – so they’re equally important.
Top 10 Best Programming Tools for Kids in 2022
Kids are, by default, curious beings. Everything is new to them, and they love to explore. In this era of technology, keeping children up-to-date is also a part of parenting. Introducing them to programming is a great start, and there are tons of programming tools for kids to make it a fun experience.
Studies suggest that the best age to start with programming or coding is around five to seven years, depending on the kid’s understanding and reading capability. Like mathematics, programming also helps children open to problem-solving methods and think more logically, which can benefit them in the future.
Qt for Android Automotive : Outrun Demo Integration
The Outrun project was started to demonstrate the development process when using the unified design and development tools that Qt offers, by creating a digital cockpit from early design to UI implementation, visual effect creation, building connectivity, and finally running it on various environments.
The last step in the Outrun project development is connecting the UI to the vehicle platform. Currently the Qt for Android Automotive module provides vehicle properties through both C++ and QML APIs. It also offers a submodule to access Android notifications (to be released later). If we analogize the project to solving a jigsaw puzzle, connecting the UI to the vehicle would be the last pieces of the puzzle. You probably know that placing the final pieces of a jigsaw puzzle should be much easier than the first pieces.
Compiling QML to C++: Fixing unqualfied access
This is the eighth installment in the series of blog posts on how to adjust your QML application to take the maximum advantage of qmlsc. In the first post we've set up the environment. You should read that post first in order to understand the others. We're going to learn how to avoid unqualified access now.
You will see quite a few warnings on unqualified access when compiling Qt Creator with qmlsc enabled. An access to a name in QML is called "unqualified" if the name is neither found in the directly surrounding QML scope, nor an ID or a type name. Usually this means you're accessing members of the root element of a component, context properties, or undeclared signal parameters. Most of those are easy to fix. Let's look at the TimeMarks.qml file in the tracing library.
gfldex: Coercive bits
Altreus was looking for a way to convert a list of bitmask names, provided as a string by the user, to a bitmask. He wished for BUILDARGS, as provided by Perl’s Moose but was given good advise how to solve the problem without making object instantiation even more complex. Nobody can stop me from doing just that.
