Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
-
Neopixel (Addressable RGBs) LEDs strip with Arduino
To have colored animations for beautiful displays, Neopixel is good as it can give any color combination. It looks like a RGB LED, but can work with one pin to control all in series. It’s cheap and easy to install for room decoration.
-
WeAct RP2040 board adds 16MB flash, USB-C port to Raspberry Pi Pico form factor - CNX Software
If the Raspberry Pi Pico’s 2MB of QSPI flash is not quite sufficient for your needs, and you’d not quite a fan of micro USB ports, the WeAct RP2040 “clone” comes with up to 16MB flash and a USB Type-C port for power and programming.
Another improvement is the addition of a reset button, which can be convenient for flashing UF2 firmware, and the pinout remains mostly the same. The price is not quite as low as the original Raspberry Pi Pico, but the board sells for an affordable $5.99 with 2MB flash, while the 16MB flash variant goes for $8.99 with shipping included in both cases.
-
Pixel Pump is an open-source, manual pick-and-place machine (Crowdfunding) - CNX Software
Pixel Pump is an open-source hardware vacuum pump that should be easier to use than a pair of tweezers to pick and place SMT components, and suitable for prototypes and small production runs.
The system comes with a pen with five exchangeable stainless-steel nozzles to match the size of components, a foot pedal, and several tactile silicone buttons with RGB backlighting to control the unit.
-
