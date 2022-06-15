today's howtos The Echo Command | Linux Journal In this article, we're going to look at the echo command, which is useful for showing text on the terminal, as well as the contents of variables. Let's get started!

How to Use Rm Command in Linux - Make Tech Easier There are times when you need to delete files in the Linux terminal. The rm command lets you delete directories, files, symbolic links, and more. This in-depth guide shows you how to use the rm command effortlessly.

How to Install QEMU on Ubuntu to Set Up a Virtual Machine Virtualization is a neat way to use both Linux and Windows at once, getting the best of both worlds without having to tackle dual booting and all the issues that come with it. VirtualBox and VMware are household names when it comes to the best virtualization solutions. But did you know that there are alternatives as well? QEMU is one such free and open-source alternative for you to try, should you wish to explore.

How To Install PrestaShop on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PrestaShop on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, PrestaShop is an e-commerce solution that allows you to create your own online shop easily. It is written in PHP, is highly customizable, supports all the major payment services, is translated into many languages and localized for many countries, has a fully responsive design (both front and back-office), etc. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the PrestaShop e-commerce platform on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.