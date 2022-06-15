Security: Data Security, X.org Bugfixes, and More
5 Data Security Issues on Linux
Every tech enthusiast knows that Linux comes with the freedom that hardly any other OS can offer. We don’t even have to get into the benefits that come with a large community and open source philosophy.
However, some people (especially Linux newbies) tend to think that Linux can’t be harmed by cyberthreats at all.
Hackers and scammers are getting ever more creative, so let’s talk about the security issues on Linux that can get you and your data in trouble.
X.org servers updated, among many other X11 bits • The Register
X.org has released a bunch of updates, which includes closing two security holes and, yes, this affects Wayland users too.
A batch of updates to X.org's suite of X11 servers and components just appeared. Among the new features, there were also fixes for two security holes mentioned in an X.org Foundation security advisory, which covers CVE-2022-2319 and CVE-2022-2320.
Although the X window system is pretty old, it's still everywhere, including on almost every xNix operating system that has a graphical desktop. Wayland users don't get to be smug: they too rely upon XWayland, which is what lets them run most older apps. Together, these mean that X.org version 21.1.4 will be a necessary update for a lot of people, alongside XWayland version 22.1.3.
Hacker's Corner: Complete Guide to Anti-Debugging in Linux - Part 2
