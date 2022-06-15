Language Selection

Security: Data Security, X.org Bugfixes, and More

Wednesday 13th of July 2022
Security
  • 5 Data Security Issues on Linux

    Every tech enthusiast knows that Linux comes with the freedom that hardly any other OS can offer. We don’t even have to get into the benefits that come with a large community and open source philosophy.

    However, some people (especially Linux newbies) tend to think that Linux can’t be harmed by cyberthreats at all.

    Hackers and scammers are getting ever more creative, so let’s talk about the security issues on Linux that can get you and your data in trouble.

  • X.org servers updated, among many other X11 bits • The Register

    X.org has released a bunch of updates, which includes closing two security holes and, yes, this affects Wayland users too.

    A batch of updates to X.org's suite of X11 servers and components just appeared. Among the new features, there were also fixes for two security holes mentioned in an X.org Foundation security advisory, which covers CVE-2022-2319 and CVE-2022-2320.

    Although the X window system is pretty old, it's still everywhere, including on almost every xNix operating system that has a graphical desktop. Wayland users don't get to be smug: they too rely upon XWayland, which is what lets them run most older apps. Together, these mean that X.org version 21.1.4 will be a necessary update for a lot of people, alongside XWayland version 22.1.3.

  • Hacker's Corner: Complete Guide to Anti-Debugging in Linux - Part 2
today's howtos

  • The Echo Command | Linux Journal

    In this article, we're going to look at the echo command, which is useful for showing text on the terminal, as well as the contents of variables. Let's get started!

  • How to Use Rm Command in Linux - Make Tech Easier

    There are times when you need to delete files in the Linux terminal. The rm command lets you delete directories, files, symbolic links, and more. This in-depth guide shows you how to use the rm command effortlessly.

  • How to Install QEMU on Ubuntu to Set Up a Virtual Machine

    Virtualization is a neat way to use both Linux and Windows at once, getting the best of both worlds without having to tackle dual booting and all the issues that come with it. VirtualBox and VMware are household names when it comes to the best virtualization solutions. But did you know that there are alternatives as well? QEMU is one such free and open-source alternative for you to try, should you wish to explore.

  • How To Install PrestaShop on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PrestaShop on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, PrestaShop is an e-commerce solution that allows you to create your own online shop easily. It is written in PHP, is highly customizable, supports all the major payment services, is translated into many languages and localized for many countries, has a fully responsive design (both front and back-office), etc. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the PrestaShop e-commerce platform on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

Android Leftovers

today's leftovers

  • Zizo partners with SUSE to harness the power of open source [Ed: Shipping proprietary software while seeking to "harness the power of open source" for openwashing]

    It can help assist in making data-driven decisions, which can in turn, act as a catalyst to accelerate the digital transformation journey. In a nutshell, we can say that data is the new lifeblood of any digital enterprise – but it is only valuable when it is the right data, in the right format, and available at the right time. Therefore, in a world where data is growing exponentially, Zizo, a leading provider of big data and edge analytics, decided to build solutions that are flexible, adaptable and cost effective; with the ability to be deployed either at the edge, or in the data centre.

  • CalDavZAP: A Self-hosted Open-source CalDAV Server

    CalDavZAP is an open source CalDAV web client implementation released under GNU Affero General Public License (version 3.0). [...] The project is released and licensed under the GNU Affero General Public License (version 3.0).

  • The Hidden Cost of Fixing Your Kubernetes Clusters

    While the adoption of Kubernetes to speed software development has become a recipe for success in the containerized world, many organizations working to streamline and optimize their processes are encountering a major issue—namely, a heavy cost for repairs. When defects and other code issues occur without a cost-awareness and savings plan in place, the price of Kubernetes ownership can go through the roof. The good news is, cost optimization in Kubernetes boils down to two key words—proper configuration.

Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers

  • Neopixel (Addressable RGBs) LEDs strip with Arduino

    To have colored animations for beautiful displays, Neopixel is good as it can give any color combination. It looks like a RGB LED, but can work with one pin to control all in series. It’s cheap and easy to install for room decoration.

  • WeAct RP2040 board adds 16MB flash, USB-C port to Raspberry Pi Pico form factor - CNX Software

    If the Raspberry Pi Pico’s 2MB of QSPI flash is not quite sufficient for your needs, and you’d not quite a fan of micro USB ports, the WeAct RP2040 “clone” comes with up to 16MB flash and a USB Type-C port for power and programming. Another improvement is the addition of a reset button, which can be convenient for flashing UF2 firmware, and the pinout remains mostly the same. The price is not quite as low as the original Raspberry Pi Pico, but the board sells for an affordable $5.99 with 2MB flash, while the 16MB flash variant goes for $8.99 with shipping included in both cases.

  • Pixel Pump is an open-source, manual pick-and-place machine (Crowdfunding) - CNX Software

    Pixel Pump is an open-source hardware vacuum pump that should be easier to use than a pair of tweezers to pick and place SMT components, and suitable for prototypes and small production runs. The system comes with a pen with five exchangeable stainless-steel nozzles to match the size of components, a foot pedal, and several tactile silicone buttons with RGB backlighting to control the unit.

