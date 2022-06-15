Mozilla: Performance and More
Reworking our Visual Metrics Processing System – Mozilla Performance
Our visual metrics processing system used to use two separate machines to produce visual metrics from our pageload tests. In this post, I’ll describe how we moved to a single-machine system that also brought about many other benefits for us.
Note: If you’ve never heard of visual metrics before, they can be summed up as performance metrics processed from a video recording of a pageload. You can find more information about these from this article titled Improving Firefox Page Load, by Bas Schouten.
Migrating to Browsertime for Performance Testing – Mozilla Performance
Originally, we used a Web Extension for doing performance testing on Firefox in our Raptor test harness. But, we needed to add new features such as visual metrics, so in this post, I’ll briefly describe the steps we took to migrate Raptor to Browsertime.
We now have enabled Browsertime by default in our Raptor harness both locally, and in Continuous Integration (CI) but for some time, we needed to use the flag `–browsertime` to enable it. This work started with Nick Alexander, Rob Wood, and Barret Rennie adding the flag in bug 1566171. From there, others on the Performance team (myself included), began testing Browsertime, preparing the Raptor harness, and building up the infrastructure required for running Browsertime tests in CI.
Our primary motivation for all of this work was obtaining visual metrics. If you’ve never heard of visual metrics before, they can be summed up as performance metrics processed from a video recording of a pageload. You can find more information about these from this article titled Improving Firefox Page Load, by Bas Schouten. Initially, our visual metrics processing system used a two-machine system where one machine would run the test and the other would process the video recordings to obtain the metrics. This worked well for some time until we found some issues with it that were a large point of friction when it came to using our tooling. In Reworking our Visual Metrics Processing System, I describe these issues and how we overcame them. It suffices to say that we now use a single machine in CI, and that those issues were resolved.
