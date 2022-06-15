today's howtos
How to Install Magento 2.4.4 on Ubuntu 22.04 - RoseHosting
Magento is an open-source e-commerce platform written in PHP that uses multiple PHP frameworks such as Symfony and Laminas. The platform is flexible and has a large variety of features to build an online store.
Magento offers a community and enterprise edition. The community edition is available free of charge and is designed primarily for individuals and/or small businesses.
The enterprise edition is the paid version of Magento. Compared to the community edition, the enterprise edition has advanced custom features and functionalities and is mainly aimed at medium to large businesses.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install the Magento 2.4.4 community edition on Ubuntu 22.04 server, which can be done easily if you follow it step by step.
Enable compiler warnings with CMake - PragmaticLinux
C and C++ compiler toolchains make it possible for us software geeks to build amazing things. Did you know that both GCC and Clang offer build-in functionality that aids us in becoming better developers and creating higher quality software? I’m talking about compiler warnings. This article explains how you can enable compiler warnings, when using CMake to generate the build environment.
How to Set Up a TFTP Server on Linux
TFTP (Trivial File Transfer Protocol) was first described in 1980. It is a fairly old protocol published in June 1981 as TFTP Protocol revision 2 in RFC 783 (Request For Comments) by Karen R. Sollins.
In the early days, the main goal of TFTP was to send and receive files over a network. In particular, it was used to transfer the files needed during boot to enable systems to boot over a network.
Here's how you can set up a TFTP server on a Linux machine.
How to install Darktable 4.0 on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Darktable 4.0 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to install Godot game engine on Pop!_OS 22.04 - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at how to install Godot game engine on Pop!_OS 22.04.
Bash Command Line Chain Operators in Linux with Examples
Here learn about chain operators in Linux with examples. Linux command chaining is very useful if you want to execute multiple commands at one goal.
Download RPM Package Using DNF without Installing it
How to Delete History in Linux Easily
