Mozilla: Performance and More Reworking our Visual Metrics Processing System – Mozilla Performance Our visual metrics processing system used to use two separate machines to produce visual metrics from our pageload tests. In this post, I’ll describe how we moved to a single-machine system that also brought about many other benefits for us. Note: If you’ve never heard of visual metrics before, they can be summed up as performance metrics processed from a video recording of a pageload. You can find more information about these from this article titled Improving Firefox Page Load, by Bas Schouten.

Migrating to Browsertime for Performance Testing – Mozilla Performance Originally, we used a Web Extension for doing performance testing on Firefox in our Raptor test harness. But, we needed to add new features such as visual metrics, so in this post, I’ll briefly describe the steps we took to migrate Raptor to Browsertime. We now have enabled Browsertime by default in our Raptor harness both locally, and in Continuous Integration (CI) but for some time, we needed to use the flag `–browsertime` to enable it. This work started with Nick Alexander, Rob Wood, and Barret Rennie adding the flag in bug 1566171. From there, others on the Performance team (myself included), began testing Browsertime, preparing the Raptor harness, and building up the infrastructure required for running Browsertime tests in CI. Our primary motivation for all of this work was obtaining visual metrics. If you’ve never heard of visual metrics before, they can be summed up as performance metrics processed from a video recording of a pageload. You can find more information about these from this article titled Improving Firefox Page Load, by Bas Schouten. Initially, our visual metrics processing system used a two-machine system where one machine would run the test and the other would process the video recordings to obtain the metrics. This worked well for some time until we found some issues with it that were a large point of friction when it came to using our tooling. In Reworking our Visual Metrics Processing System, I describe these issues and how we overcame them. It suffices to say that we now use a single machine in CI, and that those issues were resolved.

X.org servers updated, among many other X11 bits • The Register X.org has released a bunch of updates, which includes closing two security holes and, yes, this affects Wayland users too. A batch of updates to X.org's suite of X11 servers and components just appeared. Among the new features, there were also fixes for two security holes mentioned in an X.org Foundation security advisory, which covers CVE-2022-2319 and CVE-2022-2320. Although the X window system is pretty old, it's still everywhere, including on almost every xNix operating system that has a graphical desktop. Wayland users don't get to be smug: they too rely upon XWayland, which is what lets them run most older apps. Together, these mean that X.org version 21.1.4 will be a necessary update for a lot of people, alongside XWayland version 22.1.3.

