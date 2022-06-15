Mozilla: Performance and More
Our visual metrics processing system used to use two separate machines to produce visual metrics from our pageload tests. In this post, I’ll describe how we moved to a single-machine system that also brought about many other benefits for us.
Note: If you’ve never heard of visual metrics before, they can be summed up as performance metrics processed from a video recording of a pageload. You can find more information about these from this article titled Improving Firefox Page Load, by Bas Schouten.
Originally, we used a Web Extension for doing performance testing on Firefox in our Raptor test harness. But, we needed to add new features such as visual metrics, so in this post, I’ll briefly describe the steps we took to migrate Raptor to Browsertime.
We now have enabled Browsertime by default in our Raptor harness both locally, and in Continuous Integration (CI) but for some time, we needed to use the flag `–browsertime` to enable it. This work started with Nick Alexander, Rob Wood, and Barret Rennie adding the flag in bug 1566171. From there, others on the Performance team (myself included), began testing Browsertime, preparing the Raptor harness, and building up the infrastructure required for running Browsertime tests in CI.
Our primary motivation for all of this work was obtaining visual metrics. If you’ve never heard of visual metrics before, they can be summed up as performance metrics processed from a video recording of a pageload. You can find more information about these from this article titled Improving Firefox Page Load, by Bas Schouten. Initially, our visual metrics processing system used a two-machine system where one machine would run the test and the other would process the video recordings to obtain the metrics. This worked well for some time until we found some issues with it that were a large point of friction when it came to using our tooling. In Reworking our Visual Metrics Processing System, I describe these issues and how we overcame them. It suffices to say that we now use a single machine in CI, and that those issues were resolved.
Every tech enthusiast knows that Linux comes with the freedom that hardly any other OS can offer. We don’t even have to get into the benefits that come with a large community and open source philosophy.
However, some people (especially Linux newbies) tend to think that Linux can’t be harmed by cyberthreats at all.
Hackers and scammers are getting ever more creative, so let’s talk about the security issues on Linux that can get you and your data in trouble.
X.org has released a bunch of updates, which includes closing two security holes and, yes, this affects Wayland users too.
A batch of updates to X.org's suite of X11 servers and components just appeared. Among the new features, there were also fixes for two security holes mentioned in an X.org Foundation security advisory, which covers CVE-2022-2319 and CVE-2022-2320.
Although the X window system is pretty old, it's still everywhere, including on almost every xNix operating system that has a graphical desktop. Wayland users don't get to be smug: they too rely upon XWayland, which is what lets them run most older apps. Together, these mean that X.org version 21.1.4 will be a necessary update for a lot of people, alongside XWayland version 22.1.3.
In this article, we're going to look at the echo command, which is useful for showing text on the terminal, as well as the contents of variables. Let's get started!
There are times when you need to delete files in the Linux terminal. The rm command lets you delete directories, files, symbolic links, and more. This in-depth guide shows you how to use the rm command effortlessly.
Virtualization is a neat way to use both Linux and Windows at once, getting the best of both worlds without having to tackle dual booting and all the issues that come with it.
VirtualBox and VMware are household names when it comes to the best virtualization solutions. But did you know that there are alternatives as well? QEMU is one such free and open-source alternative for you to try, should you wish to explore.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PrestaShop on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, PrestaShop is an e-commerce solution that allows you to create your own online shop easily. It is written in PHP, is highly customizable, supports all the major payment services, is translated into many languages and localized for many countries, has a fully responsive design (both front and back-office), etc.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the PrestaShop e-commerce platform on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
