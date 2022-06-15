We have an absolutely insane number of distros out there and it seems like we're only ever getting more but how many of those distros are actually active and is more than it used to be.

Doc Searls and Aaron Newcomb revisit Craig, the open source way to make live multitrack recordings of Discord sessions, with its new and already-seasoned maintainers, @Snazzah and @DJCoolguy. The new maintainers share their experience with transitioning from the previous developers as well as other updates in version 2 of Craig.chat.

Canonical and Google Cloud today announce an optimised Ubuntu image for the preview of Tau T2A virtual machines (VMs) on Compute Engine. Google Cloud users will benefit from running Ubuntu, a popular cloud operating system, on a secure, scalable, and highly cost-effective cloud infrastructure. The Ampere® Altra® Arm-based T2A VMs are ideal for computing workloads including microservices, application servers, machine learning (ML), open source databases, and in-memory caches. Canonical has had a long-term strategy for Arm architecture for a decade. At Computex 2012, MiTAC demonstrated their first Arm Server, running Ubuntu. Ubuntu 14.04 LTS was also the pioneer in supporting Armv7-A Cortex-A15 chip and Armv8 SoCs. Since the start of our Arm journey, Canonical has been focused on solving challenges such as: mixed x86 and Arm environments; multiple SoCs; provisioning large deployments; and mixed public and private cloud deployments. Continuing this strategy, Canonical and Ampere have collaborated to bring SOC certified Ubuntu images to the market at launch. Today, the availability of optimised Ubuntu for T2A VMs enables developers to better address these challenges.

We are excited to announce the v0.5.0 release of Gateway API. For the first time, several of our most important Gateway API resources are graduating to beta. Additional, we are starting a new initiative to explore how Gateway API can be used for mesh and introducing new experimental concepts such as URL rewrites. We'll cover all of this and more below.