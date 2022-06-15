Today in Techrights
- [Meme] Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols Defending Crime Again
- [Meme] Legacy of UEFI 'Secure' Boot: BSD and GNU/Linux Users Now Have to 'Jailbreak' Their PCs (Desktops/Laptops, Just like Apple iPhones)
- There's No F***ing Debate With “the F***ing President” (What António Campinos Calls Himself!)
- Why the EPO Bubble Matters
- Links 13/07/2022: Debian 11.4.0 Tour and More
- Obscene Lack of Justice at the European Patent Office (EPO)
- The EPO Bubble — Part I — An “Unprecedented Surge”
Servers and Clown Computing Hype: Kubernetes, Canonical, and SUSE
Videos: FLOSS Weekly, 'Too Many' GNU/Linux Distros, and Debian 11.4.0 "Bullseye" Overview
today's howtos
Mozilla: Performance and More
