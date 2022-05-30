Language Selection

Flatline: A Browser Extension That Makes Installing Flatpaks Easy

Red Hat
Software

Flatline allows users to select apps directly from their software center by clicking on the Install button from the Flathub website.

If you are unfamiliar with Flatpak, we will provide a short outline. It is an approach to distributing software encapsulated in a Flatpak package that offers compatibility in its use between various Linux distributions.

It has been well accepted by Linux users in recent years and is widely used. Furthermore, most desktop Linux applications are now distributed as Flatpak packages in addition to their native package format.

Igalia and Mike Blumenkrantz on Linux Graphics

  • Modesetting: A Glamor-less RPi adventure - Just another Igalia Blogs site

    Glamor is a GL-based rendering acceleration library for the X server that can use OpenGL, EGL, or GBM. It uses GL functions & shaders to complete 2D graphics operations, and uses normal textures to represent drawable pixmaps where possible. Glamor calls GL functions to render to a texture directly and is somehow hardware independent. If the GL rendering cannot complete due to failure (or not being supported), then Glamor will fallback to software rendering (via llvmpipe) which uses framebuffer functions.

  • Mike Blumenkrantz: All Text No Fun

    You know what I’m about to talk about. You knew it as soon as you opened up the page. I’ve said I was done with it a number of times, but deep down we all knew that was a lie. Let’s talk about XFB.

Security Leftovers

  • Top 50 Penetration Testing Interview Questions and Answers

    Penetration testing stands for a process where the security of a computer system is tested by trying to gain access to its internal systems. In order to carry out penetration testing, an attacker must first identify which ports are open on the target machine and then use those ports in order to exploit security vulnerabilities. Once these vulnerabilities are exploited, the attacker can break into the target computer and try different passwords or commands in an attempt to find sensitive information that may be stored there.

  • blog.ipfire.org - OpenVPN OTP/2FA

    With the latest update of IPFire, a new feature is available which helps to make OpenVPN connections more secure: OpenVPN Two-Factor Authentication (2FA). This post explains what Two-Factor Authentication is, what it is good for, and how to use it with IPFire and OpenVPN.

  • 3 ways to fortify your smart home network setup

    It’s 2022 and you have a smart home. Given all of the stories about IoT devices getting hacked or hijacked with malware, are your router and home network prepared to protect your home? If you have an older router or don’t use advanced features of a more modern one, maybe not. With that in mind, here are some different ways to bolster your smart home device security — assuming your router has the right features. To be clear, the primary goal here is to keep any network intrusions limited solely to infected devices. You don’t want some malicious actor entering your home network through an IoT device and gaining access to your other devices or your network data.

  • Rubenerd: Education cuts are a national security threat

    I’m an egalitarian. I worked hard to be where I am, but I also want to give people the same opportunities I had. Free, universal education is one of the hallmarks of a compassionate, civilised society; one in which your character, skills, and interests are all that matter in the pursuit of knowledge and improvement of lives.

EasyOS: Hardware Clock and Limine Work

  • Hardware clock set to local-time or UTC now hardware-profiled

    An important feature of EasyOS is "hardware profiling", so that when on a USB-stick that is booted on different computers, different video, audio, etc hardware is detected and remembered.

  • Limine 3.12 compiled in OE

    In response to issue #196, mintsuki has created a new executable, 'limine-version', that just returns the version of Limine. In response to #197, mintsuki has added "--undeploy" commandline option to the 'limine-deploy' executable. This will remove Limine from the mbr to which it was installed, and restore the mbr to how it was prior. With some caveats. Both of these are great new features, and will be incorporated into the "Limine Installer".

OpenSUSE Tumbleweed Report and SUSE Award

