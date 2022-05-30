Flatline: A Browser Extension That Makes Installing Flatpaks Easy
Flatline allows users to select apps directly from their software center by clicking on the Install button from the Flathub website.
If you are unfamiliar with Flatpak, we will provide a short outline. It is an approach to distributing software encapsulated in a Flatpak package that offers compatibility in its use between various Linux distributions.
It has been well accepted by Linux users in recent years and is widely used. Furthermore, most desktop Linux applications are now distributed as Flatpak packages in addition to their native package format.
