Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Ubuntu Users Get New Kernel Security Updates, 17 Vulnerabilities Patched

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Thursday 14th of July 2022 05:41:26 AM Filed under
Linux
News
Security
Ubuntu

The new Linux kernel security updates come about a month after the previous kernel updates, which addressed the Intel “MMIO Stale Data” flaws. A total of 17 security vulnerabilities were fixed in the new Ubuntu kernel updates, which affects Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS systems, as well as the Ubuntu 16.04 and Ubuntu 14.04 ESM (Extended Security Maintenance) releases.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

13 Ways to Tweak Nautilus File Manager in Linux to Get More Out of it

Nautilus is GNOME’s default file manager application, and you may have seen it in many Linux distributions. It’s a good file manager with plenty of features. However, you can enhance your experience by employing some tweaks and tips. I am going to share such tips and tweaks in this article. Some tweaks may require installing additional Nautilus plugins, while some are built-in but lesser-known features. A few tips are purely cosmetic and just change the look and feel. Read more

This week in KDE: some nice improvements!

Current number of bugs: 52, down from 53. 0 added and 1 resolved... Dolphin, Gwenview, and Spectacle now use the XDG Portals interface for dragged-and-dropped files, which allows them to successfully drop files into sandboxed apps without punching a hole in the sandbox by giving it access to your entire home folder or the system’s temp folder (Harald Sitter, version 22.08 of these apps) Read more

6 Best Free and Open Source JavaScript-Based Web Content Management Systems

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 6 high quality free JavaScript-based Linux WCMS. Hopefully, there will be something of interest for anyone who wishes to manage a website. Here’s our verdict. All the software featured here is published under an open source license. Read more

How to Install Metasploit Framework on Android Using Termux Without Root

Metasploit is one of the essential tools that every penetration tester should have. It can help you to perform various tasks, such as creating and testing exploits on the target system. It is officially available for Linux, macOS, and Windows. However, beginners interested in security may not have a PC. In that case, you can take the help of your Android device by installing the Termux terminal emulator. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6