today's howtos
-
Getting the names of your Linux software RAID devices to stick
In practice, what matters is what is in mdadm.conf, the mdadm configuration file. If your software RAID array is listed in there (with a /dev/mdN name), it will get assigned that name when it's brought up. If it's not listed in mdadm.conf, it will get assigned a high number (often starting with /dev/md127 and then apparently counting down) and that number may change from boot to boot if you have multiple unlisted software RAID arrays.
-
The Resiliency in the Web’s Layers
An antifragile system doesn’t just stand up against stressors, it is strengthened by them — like the body’s immune system — whereas a fragile system is “weakened, even killed, when deprived of stressors”.
-
GNU Linux Debian 11 – How to setup Brother QL 600 LabelPrinter
-
How to Enable BBR on Debian 11
BBR (Bottleneck Bandwidth and RTT) is a congestion control algorithm written by Google software engineers. The truth is that it hasn’t been around very long, so it is relatively new.
The main goal of BBR is to initiate network utilization and reduce queuing. However, this feature should only be enabled on servers and not at the network or client level.
So, the first release of this feature was in 2016 and requires at least kernel version 4.19, so newer distributions should have no problem using it.
-
How to Record Linux Terminal Sessions
Being able to record your Linux terminal sessions is one of the cool flexes found in a Linux operating system environment. So why opt to record Linux terminal sessions? Well, suppose you want to guide someone through the installation and configuration of a specific Linux package software.
A recorded Linux terminal session is time efficient and error-free in comparison to a phone or video chat that might require too many screenshots. Also, recorded Linux terminal sessions are a perfect reference manual for command-line tasks that are not easy to memorize.
This article will walk us through successfully recording Linux terminal sessions on any Linux operating system distribution.
-
How to Clear a Terminal Screen in Linux
Despite the installation of various Linux operating system distributions being accompanied by an appealing Desktop environment, most Linux users; throughout their transition to using the operating system, tend to define themselves as willing captives of the Linux terminal or command-line environment.
-
Desktop Environments Resource Usage Comparison
Some of them use more RAM. Some less. Today in a rather simplified benchmark I will check some popular desktop environments for their RAM usage. I recently came to see some more or less old comparisons of various desktop environments RAM usage.
How to Install Metasploit Framework on Linux via Terminal
The Rapid7-powered Metasploit Framework is the world’s leading penetration testing framework. The Project is a collaboration between the open-source community and Rapid7 to provide a tool for developing and executing exploit code against a target machine. By default, Kali Linux and Parrot OS provide the Metasploit Framework within their operating systems. Even other distributions such as Debian, Ubuntu, Fedora, AlmaLinux, Manjaro, etc., can easily install it on their systems.
Ubuntu Users Get New Kernel Security Updates, 17 Vulnerabilities Patched
The new Linux kernel security updates come about a month after the previous kernel updates, which addressed the Intel “MMIO Stale Data” flaws. A total of 17 security vulnerabilities were fixed in the new Ubuntu kernel updates, which affects Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS systems, as well as the Ubuntu 16.04 and Ubuntu 14.04 ESM (Extended Security Maintenance) releases.
Boot-Level Attacks on Freedom
