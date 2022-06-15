Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 14th of July 2022 07:50:32 AM Filed under
HowTos
  • Getting the names of your Linux software RAID devices to stick

    In practice, what matters is what is in mdadm.conf, the mdadm configuration file. If your software RAID array is listed in there (with a /dev/mdN name), it will get assigned that name when it's brought up. If it's not listed in mdadm.conf, it will get assigned a high number (often starting with /dev/md127 and then apparently counting down) and that number may change from boot to boot if you have multiple unlisted software RAID arrays.

  • The Resiliency in the Web’s Layers

    An antifragile system doesn’t just stand up against stressors, it is strengthened by them — like the body’s immune system — whereas a fragile system is “weakened, even killed, when deprived of stressors”.

  • GNU Linux Debian 11 – How to setup Brother QL 600 LabelPrinter
  • How to Enable BBR on Debian 11

    BBR (Bottleneck Bandwidth and RTT) is a congestion control algorithm written by Google software engineers. The truth is that it hasn’t been around very long, so it is relatively new.

    The main goal of BBR is to initiate network utilization and reduce queuing. However, this feature should only be enabled on servers and not at the network or client level.

    So, the first release of this feature was in 2016 and requires at least kernel version 4.19, so newer distributions should have no problem using it.

  • How to Record Linux Terminal Sessions

    Being able to record your Linux terminal sessions is one of the cool flexes found in a Linux operating system environment. So why opt to record Linux terminal sessions? Well, suppose you want to guide someone through the installation and configuration of a specific Linux package software.

    A recorded Linux terminal session is time efficient and error-free in comparison to a phone or video chat that might require too many screenshots. Also, recorded Linux terminal sessions are a perfect reference manual for command-line tasks that are not easy to memorize.

    This article will walk us through successfully recording Linux terminal sessions on any Linux operating system distribution.

  • How to Clear a Terminal Screen in Linux

    Despite the installation of various Linux operating system distributions being accompanied by an appealing Desktop environment, most Linux users; throughout their transition to using the operating system, tend to define themselves as willing captives of the Linux terminal or command-line environment.

»

More in Tux Machines

Desktop Environments Resource Usage Comparison

Some of them use more RAM. Some less. Today in a rather simplified benchmark I will check some popular desktop environments for their RAM usage. I recently came to see some more or less old comparisons of various desktop environments RAM usage. Read more

How to Install Metasploit Framework on Linux via Terminal

The Rapid7-powered Metasploit Framework is the world’s leading penetration testing framework. The Project is a collaboration between the open-source community and Rapid7 to provide a tool for developing and executing exploit code against a target machine. By default, Kali Linux and Parrot OS provide the Metasploit Framework within their operating systems. Even other distributions such as Debian, Ubuntu, Fedora, AlmaLinux, Manjaro, etc., can easily install it on their systems. Read more

Ubuntu Users Get New Kernel Security Updates, 17 Vulnerabilities Patched

The new Linux kernel security updates come about a month after the previous kernel updates, which addressed the Intel “MMIO Stale Data” flaws. A total of 17 security vulnerabilities were fixed in the new Ubuntu kernel updates, which affects Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS systems, as well as the Ubuntu 16.04 and Ubuntu 14.04 ESM (Extended Security Maintenance) releases. Read more

Boot-Level Attacks on Freedom

  • “Security expert” Matthew Garrett blows up Windows by enabling the Microsoft 3rd Party UEFI CA certificate, then says the Bitlocker Backdoor (for police) saved his data from the TPM. – BaronHK's Rants

    “Security expert” Matthew Garrett blew up Windows on the laptop he’s been complaining about all week by enabling the Microsoft 3rd Party UEFI CA certificate, then says the Bitlocker Backdoor (for police) saved his data from the TPM. My God, this guy couldn’t get better with a bag of chips. I don’t even have to make much effort to blog about Matthew Garrett FAILs. All I have to do is screenshot the Nitter instance I use. [...] Of course, back to Bitlocker…. If Microsoft has your decryption key, they can be compelled to give it to the police, which makes it a backdoor that they admit to having. There very well can be others that they don’t admit to having. But if you use Windows at all, the Telemetry, Windows Defender, and Smartscreen are telling them all of the stuff on your computer anyway, and all of your keystrokes. So if you have anything you’re not supposed to have, they can tell law enforcement, and then get themselves compelled to hand over your decryption recovery key if it is in your Microsoft account. Due to being the default, it almost certainly is. Then you may be in court with your life ruined spending your last pennies on a lawyer in some last ditch effort to stay out of prison.

  • Closing in on fully free BIOSes with the FSF tech team

    I work on the Free Software Foundation (FSF) tech team. With just three people, we maintain the software and hardware infrastructure for GNU and FSF, and virtual machines for several other important free software projects. We run our own hardware, not relying on any so-called "cloud" services. And we run free software in all possible ways. That includes fifteen servers in two data centers and in our Boston office, over a hundred virtual machines, and ten workstations and laptops, all running GNU/Linux. Every one of those has a freedom-respecting BIOS, but that wasn't always the case... A move to freedom The BIOS is a computer's Basic Input/Output System, which initializes the hardware enough so that it can be passed off to another program like a boot loader. The FSF turned its free BIOS advocacy into an official Free BIOS campaign in 2005. In 2009, a new server was deployed, dubbed "Columbia," to a data center at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). It had a nonfree BIOS. Why? We are not certain, but a prior FSF sysadmin was a Coreboot contributor and had contributed fixes to an extremely similar motherboard. They seemed to have plans to help get Coreboot ported to Columbia's motherboard and install it. Unfortunately, that work was never completed. It was not a good idea, nor was it within FSF policy, to deploy it for uses other than Coreboot development until after it had a free BIOS. Shortly after that, two more servers were deployed, also with nonfree BIOS.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6