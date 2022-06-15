Ubuntu Users Get New Kernel Security Updates, 17 Vulnerabilities Patched The new Linux kernel security updates come about a month after the previous kernel updates, which addressed the Intel “MMIO Stale Data” flaws. A total of 17 security vulnerabilities were fixed in the new Ubuntu kernel updates, which affects Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS systems, as well as the Ubuntu 16.04 and Ubuntu 14.04 ESM (Extended Security Maintenance) releases.

Boot-Level Attacks on Freedom “Security expert” Matthew Garrett blows up Windows by enabling the Microsoft 3rd Party UEFI CA certificate, then says the Bitlocker Backdoor (for police) saved his data from the TPM. – BaronHK's Rants “Security expert” Matthew Garrett blew up Windows on the laptop he’s been complaining about all week by enabling the Microsoft 3rd Party UEFI CA certificate, then says the Bitlocker Backdoor (for police) saved his data from the TPM. My God, this guy couldn’t get better with a bag of chips. I don’t even have to make much effort to blog about Matthew Garrett FAILs. All I have to do is screenshot the Nitter instance I use. [...] Of course, back to Bitlocker…. If Microsoft has your decryption key, they can be compelled to give it to the police, which makes it a backdoor that they admit to having. There very well can be others that they don’t admit to having. But if you use Windows at all, the Telemetry, Windows Defender, and Smartscreen are telling them all of the stuff on your computer anyway, and all of your keystrokes. So if you have anything you’re not supposed to have, they can tell law enforcement, and then get themselves compelled to hand over your decryption recovery key if it is in your Microsoft account. Due to being the default, it almost certainly is. Then you may be in court with your life ruined spending your last pennies on a lawyer in some last ditch effort to stay out of prison.

Closing in on fully free BIOSes with the FSF tech team I work on the Free Software Foundation (FSF) tech team. With just three people, we maintain the software and hardware infrastructure for GNU and FSF, and virtual machines for several other important free software projects. We run our own hardware, not relying on any so-called "cloud" services. And we run free software in all possible ways. That includes fifteen servers in two data centers and in our Boston office, over a hundred virtual machines, and ten workstations and laptops, all running GNU/Linux. Every one of those has a freedom-respecting BIOS, but that wasn't always the case... A move to freedom The BIOS is a computer's Basic Input/Output System, which initializes the hardware enough so that it can be passed off to another program like a boot loader. The FSF turned its free BIOS advocacy into an official Free BIOS campaign in 2005. In 2009, a new server was deployed, dubbed "Columbia," to a data center at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). It had a nonfree BIOS. Why? We are not certain, but a prior FSF sysadmin was a Coreboot contributor and had contributed fixes to an extremely similar motherboard. They seemed to have plans to help get Coreboot ported to Columbia's motherboard and install it. Unfortunately, that work was never completed. It was not a good idea, nor was it within FSF policy, to deploy it for uses other than Coreboot development until after it had a free BIOS. Shortly after that, two more servers were deployed, also with nonfree BIOS.