today's leftovers It feels surprisingly good to block Bingbot from my blog front page That Wandering Thoughts' front page now gives Bingbot 403s hasn't particularly slowed it down. Over the past almost 24 hours, Bingbot has made just under 1,400 requests for the URL from two different IPs (one of which made most of them). It doesn't yet seem to have latched on to any other page with a similar death grip, although my Linux category is somewhat popular with it right now (with 40 requests today). Probably I'm going to have to keep an eye on this. It's felt surprisingly nice to have this little irritation pushed out of my life. I know, I shouldn't care that Bingbot is doing bad and annoying things, but I do look at what IP addresses are the most active here (excluding blocked requests) and always having Bingbot show up there was this little poke. And while the operators of Bingbot probably will never notice or know, I can feel that I did a little tiny bit to hold badly behaved web spiders to account.

What’s the best hardware to learn IoT programming? On our latest IoT Podcast episode, we take a question that Brent left on our IoT Voicemail Hotline. He’s interested in learning to code some IoT projects. Brent knows about Arduino and Raspberry Pi products but he’s wondering if there’s anything new in this space.

On entering programming in 2022 I recently taught an introduction to Python course, to final-year undergraduate students. These students had little to zero programming experience, and were all expected to get set up with Python (using the Anaconda environment, which we had determined to be the easiest way to get a reasonable baseline configuration) on laptops they had brought themselves. What follows is not a slight on these people, who were all motivated, intelligent, and capable. It is a slight on the world of programming in the current ages, if you are seeking to get started with putting a general-purpose computer to your own purposes and merely own a general-purpose computer.

Column order in PostgreSQL does matter To understand why the problem happens in the first place we need to take a look at how PostgreSQL stores data: After the tuple header which is present in every row we got a couple of varchar columns. We just used varchar here to prove the point. The same issues will happen with other data types – the problem is simply more apparent with varchar as it is more complicated internally than, say, integer. How does PostgreSQL access a column? It will fetch the row and then dissect this tuple to calculate the position of the desired column inside the row. So if we want to access column #1000 it means that we have to figure out how long those first 999 columns before our chosen one really are. This can be quite complex. For integer we simply have to add 4, but in case of varchar, the operation turns into something really expensive. Let’s inspect how PostgreSQL stores varchar (just to see why it is so expensive): [...]

Resetting IPMI and upgrading BIOS on a Supermicro motherboard under FreeBSD (or not) But I was building a new FreeBSD server with a used SuperMicro motherboard with IPMI. The default password was changed from ADMIN (or maybe it's a new enough board that it's a random password), and when I was booted into FreeBSD, I wanted to reset the IPMI settings so I could be sure I was starting fresh.

CP/M is (more) officially open source This is good news! Let's see more of these classic operating systems go open for a new retrocomputing generation. Specifically, from Bryan Sparks, the current owner of DRDOS and associated [copyright]from Digital Research, [...]

Release of OpenVMS V9.2 for x86 Scheduled for July 14, 2022 V9.2 documentation including release notes, Installation Guide, Cross Tools Guide, Boot Manager Guide, and Calling Standard, Debugger and Linker manuals, is ready and will be available to everyone on the day of the release. The V9.2 kit, open source, and layered products will be distributed to customers through the Service Portal, similar to the field test versions. The current E9.2 field test is still in progress and will close on September 30.

Programming Leftovers FizzBuzz in GNU make When I couldn’t fall asleep last night 1 my sleep-deprived brain suddenly went “I bet you can’t write a Makefile for FizzBuzz.” While I obviously should have responded with Homer Simpson’s classic “Shut up, brain, or I’ll stab you with a Q-tip.”, it was too late, I had already nerd sniped myself. I fully expected to waste way too much time on this but it only (?) took a little over an hour to come up with a solution.

Six Programming Languages I'd Like to See I got 1,000 words into “what, exactly, is software complexity” before remembering that this is supposed to be less effort than the blog. So instead I’m going to list some ideas I had for programming languages. I think all of these are technically doable, so it’s more a “nobody else wants this badly enough” thing. Also caveat these might all already exist; I just know the languages I know!

Dirk Eddelbuettel: rfoaas 2.3.2: New upstream accessors FOAAS by now moved to version 2.3.2 in its repo. This releases 2.3.2 of rfoaas catches up, and brings the first release in about two and a half years. This 2.3.2 release of FOAAS brings us six new REST access points: absolutely(), dense(), dumbledore(), lowpoly(), understand(), and yeah(). Along with these new functions, documentation and tests were updated.

openSUSE Reaches First-Class Support for Nim Language openSUSE joins fellow open-source project Arch Linux in having up-to-date packages for the Nim Language and the statically typed, imperative programming language now has first-class Nim support in openSUSE. The compiled programming language gives programmers runtime efficiency and combines successful concepts from mature languages like Python, Ada and Modula.

The CPAN Testers game | Alceu Rodrigues de Freitas Junior [blogs.perl.org] I'm not sure of how many of you know the ecosystem of Perl QA, so I decided to move an old article of mine to medium.com and update it to reflect all the changes that happened between those years.