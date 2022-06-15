Lisp (derives from “LISt Processing”) is one of the oldest programming languages. It was invented in 1958, with the language being conceived by John McCarthy and is based on his paper “Recursive Functions of Symbolic Expressions and Their Computation by Machine”. Over the years, Lisp has evolved into a family of programming languages. The most commonly used general-purpose dialects are Common Lisp and Scheme. Other dialects include Franz Lisp, Interlisp, Portable Standard Lisp, XLISP and Zetalisp. Here’s our recommended web frameworks for Lisp captured in a legendary Linuxlinks chart. We only feature free and open source software.

Matrix is an open-source standard for decentralized communication. It is constantly evolving to the requirements of modern solutions keeping in mind the privacy of users. You will find Matrix clients as a replacement for Slack, Microsoft Teams, and several other popular communication platforms. And, to re-affirm the adoption of decentralized communication, Matrix has announced that it has surpassed sixty-million users worldwide.

How one European bank embraces open source As the Development COE lead, I consider the expertise, structure and capabilities needed to make software development successful across hundreds of developers. We have roughly 600 people in the broader development team, but I'm not directly responsible for managing them. I'm responsible for defining how they will do their job. So for development best practices, standards unification and so on. Our transformation project. We have the current bank, which is built on typical legacy banking systems that are huge, distributed monolithic architecture systems. That is where most of our developers (around 400) are working day-to-day as it generates the bulk of the revenue for the bank. Alongside the legacy applications, we decided to completely modernize to something that we call "Digital Hub" which is replacing the bank's current infrastructure. The front-end applications are native mobile and web applications.