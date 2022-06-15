It’s Linux. On An ESP32

By today’s standards, the necessities for running a Linux-based operating system are surprisingly meagre in terms of RAM and processor power. Back in the day we ran earlier Linux versions on Intel 386 and 486 machines with tiny quantities of memory compared to the multi-gigabyte many-core powerhouses we do today. So it stands to reason that many of the more powerful microcontrollers should also run Linux, but of course they are often unable because the lack a memory management unit. The original ESP32 is just such a candidate, plenty of power but unable to run Linux. Not so fast, because [Dror Gluska] has managed to boot a Linux kernel on Espressif’s dual-core chip. How on earth? By emulating a RISC-V processor on it and booting a RISC-V version of the kernel.

Top 10 Linux Distros for Beginners in 2022 [Compared]

We give you the ten best Linux distro(s) for beginners, which can be the perfect starting point and help you to pick the best of the lot.

How to Install Metasploit Framework with GUI Method on Linux

Rapid7 and the open-source community manage the widely used penetration testing framework, Metasploit. It is a very powerful tool used by cybercriminals as well as ethical hackers to test and create exploits for networks or servers. Rapid7 provides Metasploit in two different variants: Metasploit Framework (free) and Metasploit Pro. Free includes all of the essential tools that are sufficient for beginners. Pro includes network discovery, MetaModules, Remote API, Dynamic payloads to evade leading anti-virus solutions, and many more. The difference between Metasploit Community Edition and Metasploit Pro can be best illustrated by the following diagram: