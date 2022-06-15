Red Hat Leftovers
RHCE and RHCSA tips and tricks | Pablo Iranzo Gómez blog
I did the RHCE exam some time ago, and still there are some tricks and advices I tell the people to bear in mind some of the things I used and that were also provided in the Red Hat Enterprise 8 Administration book:
Don’t remember every step, it’s not effective, for example as I don’t recall syntax for BIND, I do remember package that has some files with examples and I use that one to check what I need to do
Rocky Linux 9 arrives with everything you need to replicate the distro on your own | ZDNet
A little over a year ago, Rocky Linux arrived, and it was an instant hit. Rocky Linux, the brainchild of CentOS co-founder and high-performance computing (HPC) veteran Gregory Kurtzer has come a long way since then. First, the Linux distro became available on the major public clouds. Now, Rocky Linux 9, a Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9 clone, has arrived.
But, Rocky Linux 9 is not just another RHEL clone. True, like its rivals, such as AlmaLinux 9, it is based on CentOS Stream and duplicates RHEL 9's functionality. But, to me, the real killer difference is that the new Rocky Linux comes with an open-source build system called Peridot.
9 CIOs share the tips that shaped their leadership style [Ed: At Red Hat, according to management, "you are IBM employees 100% of the time" (even after work)]
It takes more than a promotion or job title to make a great leader. The best are those who constantly strive to improve their leadership skills – and who are thoughtful in their words, actions, and how they show up for their people every day.
Recently, finalists in the 2022 National CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards each shared a piece of advice they had collected over their careers. We’ve rounded up the 9 best quotes on leadership below. Read on, or download the complete quote book for advice on leadership, soft skills, career development, strategy, and more.
Kafka Monthly Digest: June 2022 | Red Hat Developer
This issue in a monthly column covers improvements in Apache Kafka, including the release in progress, 3.3.0, and recent Kafka Improvement Proposals.
CPE Quarterly Update Q1 2022 – Fedora Community Blog
This is a summary of the work done on initiatives by the CPE Team. Each quarter CPE Team together with CentOS and Fedora community representatives choose initiatives that will be being worked on in this quarter. The CPE Team is then split into multiple smaller sub-teams that will work on chosen initiatives + day to day work that needs to be done.
The US military wants to understand the most important software on Earth
Now DARPA, the US military’s research arm, wants to understand the collision of code and community that makes these open-source projects work, in order to better understand the risks they face. The goal is to be able to effectively recognize malicious actors and prevent them from disrupting or corrupting crucially important open-source code before it’s too late. DARPA’s “SocialCyber” program is an 18-month-long, multimillion-dollar project that will combine sociology with recent technological advances in artificial intelligence to map, understand, and protect these massive open-source communities and the code they create. It’s different from most previous research because it combines automated analysis of both the code and the social dimensions of open-source software. “The open-source ecosystem is one of the grandest enterprises in human history,” says Sergey Bratus, the DARPA program manager behind the project.
