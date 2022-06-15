Programming Leftovers
-
This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 451
-
Copying previous commands with fzf and zsh
Sometimes I want to copy a command I previously typed on my shell to the clipboard. It may be for documentation, note taking, writing a script, setting up an Ansible playbook, sending to someone… You name it.
-
Run a command after the process you choose finishes
Run a command as soon as another long-running command finishes. E.g. suspend the machine after performing apt upgrade. The process is selected interactively via fzf.
-
[Solved] Command 'python' not found Error in Ubuntu Linux
How do you run a Python program in the Linux terminal? Like this, right?
-
Improving Space Bar Functionality - GSoC'22 post #6
On my weekly call with mentors today, I showed them how my Space bar works and I recieved some suggestions.
One point of discussion was that clicking on a Space icon for first time resulted in noticeable delay before the UI was updated with filtered room list. The cause was traced to the latency introduced by /hierarchy api call.
-
Review and Updates for Merge Request - GSoC'22 post #7
On July 9th, I created a merge request to submit all the work I did to add Space bar. The first issue was that CI builds failed because CI image has libQuotient 0.6 which doesn't support the Space /hierarchy call. As suggested by Tobias, getting around it was easy, as I could guard relevant code inside #ifdef QUOTIENT_07. This got the CI build passing.
-
Reactide is an Open-source RAD React IDE
Reactide is a cross-platform desktop application that offers a simulator, made for live reloading and quick React component prototyping.
The IDE is built to aid developers produce rapid React-based application as it streamlines the development, offers components visualization, simple configuration, and comes with a built-in development server reactide-server.
React brings an integrated suite of development tools to streamline react development. The days of flipping between browser, IDE, and server are over.
-
Editor.js is The Best Modular Open-source Content Block Editor for 2022
There are many WYSIWYG content editors out there, however, this one is not your typical editor, it is a block editor that is similar to WordPress content block editor, and the best part it is free and open-source.
-
5 ways to learn C programming on Linux | Opensource.com
There are many theories about why the C programming language has endured for as long as it has. Maybe it's the austerity of its syntax or the simplicity of its vocabulary. Or maybe it's that C is often seen as a utilitarian language, something that's rugged and ready to be used as a building material for something that needs no platform because it's going to be its own foundation. C is clearly a powerful language, and I think its longevity has a little something to do with the way it serves as a springboard for other popular technologies. Here are five of my favorite technologies that utilize and rely upon C, and how they can each help you learn more about C yourself.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 232 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
The US military wants to understand the most important software on Earth
Now DARPA, the US military’s research arm, wants to understand the collision of code and community that makes these open-source projects work, in order to better understand the risks they face. The goal is to be able to effectively recognize malicious actors and prevent them from disrupting or corrupting crucially important open-source code before it’s too late. DARPA’s “SocialCyber” program is an 18-month-long, multimillion-dollar project that will combine sociology with recent technological advances in artificial intelligence to map, understand, and protect these massive open-source communities and the code they create. It’s different from most previous research because it combines automated analysis of both the code and the social dimensions of open-source software. “The open-source ecosystem is one of the grandest enterprises in human history,” says Sergey Bratus, the DARPA program manager behind the project.
Security Leftovers
Red Hat Leftovers
Canonical/Ubuntu: Lubuntu 22.04 Backports PPA, Ubuntu Studio 21.10 EoL, and More
Recent comments
19 min 31 sec ago
20 min 23 sec ago
37 min 42 sec ago
7 hours 59 min ago
10 hours 12 min ago
10 hours 15 min ago
17 hours 30 min ago
17 hours 37 min ago
17 hours 44 min ago
21 hours 40 min ago