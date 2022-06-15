Language Selection

  • This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 451
  • Copying previous commands with fzf and zsh

    Sometimes I want to copy a command I previously typed on my shell to the clipboard. It may be for documentation, note taking, writing a script, setting up an Ansible playbook, sending to someone… You name it.

  • Run a command after the process you choose finishes

    Run a command as soon as another long-running command finishes. E.g. suspend the machine after performing apt upgrade. The process is selected interactively via fzf.

  • [Solved] Command 'python' not found Error in Ubuntu Linux

    How do you run a Python program in the Linux terminal? Like this, right?

  • Improving Space Bar Functionality - GSoC'22 post #6

    On my weekly call with mentors today, I showed them how my Space bar works and I recieved some suggestions.

    One point of discussion was that clicking on a Space icon for first time resulted in noticeable delay before the UI was updated with filtered room list. The cause was traced to the latency introduced by /hierarchy api call.

  • Review and Updates for Merge Request - GSoC'22 post #7

    On July 9th, I created a merge request to submit all the work I did to add Space bar. The first issue was that CI builds failed because CI image has libQuotient 0.6 which doesn't support the Space /hierarchy call. As suggested by Tobias, getting around it was easy, as I could guard relevant code inside #ifdef QUOTIENT_07. This got the CI build passing.

  • Reactide is an Open-source RAD React IDE

    Reactide is a cross-platform desktop application that offers a simulator, made for live reloading and quick React component prototyping.

    The IDE is built to aid developers produce rapid React-based application as it streamlines the development, offers components visualization, simple configuration, and comes with a built-in development server reactide-server.

    React brings an integrated suite of development tools to streamline react development. The days of flipping between browser, IDE, and server are over.

  • Editor.js is The Best Modular Open-source Content Block Editor for 2022

    There are many WYSIWYG content editors out there, however, this one is not your typical editor, it is a block editor that is similar to WordPress content block editor, and the best part it is free and open-source.

  • 5 ways to learn C programming on Linux | Opensource.com

    There are many theories about why the C programming language has endured for as long as it has. Maybe it's the austerity of its syntax or the simplicity of its vocabulary. Or maybe it's that C is often seen as a utilitarian language, something that's rugged and ready to be used as a building material for something that needs no platform because it's going to be its own foundation. C is clearly a powerful language, and I think its longevity has a little something to do with the way it serves as a springboard for other popular technologies. Here are five of my favorite technologies that utilize and rely upon C, and how they can each help you learn more about C yourself.

The US military wants to understand the most important software on Earth

Now DARPA, the US military’s research arm, wants to understand the collision of code and community that makes these open-source projects work, in order to better understand the risks they face. The goal is to be able to effectively recognize malicious actors and prevent them from disrupting or corrupting crucially important open-source code before it’s too late. DARPA’s “SocialCyber” program is an 18-month-long, multimillion-dollar project that will combine sociology with recent technological advances in artificial intelligence to map, understand, and protect these massive open-source communities and the code they create. It’s different from most previous research because it combines automated analysis of both the code and the social dimensions of open-source software. “The open-source ecosystem is one of the grandest enterprises in human history,” says Sergey Bratus, the DARPA program manager behind the project. Read more

Security Leftovers

  • My Favorite IT Security Event: Pass the SALT | Random thoughts of Peter 'CzP' Czanik

    “Pass the SALT” (PTS) is a small IT security conference in Lille, France. It has less participants than speakers at the RSA conference. I gave talks at both events. RSA is a lot more prestigious event, but I still prefer PTS. Why?

  • Easily Add Full-Disk Encryption to Linux with JumpCloud [Ed: Proprietary software invalidates any encryption in Linux]
  • Crypto-Gram, February 15th, 2003

    CRYPTO-GRAM is a free monthly newsletter providing summaries, analyses, insights, and commentaries on computer security and cryptography. In this issue, Random Notes on the SQL Slammer, The Importance of Authentication, and a nice analysis of Matt Blaze's door locks attack in Locks and Full Disclosure. "I'd rather have as much information as I can to make an informed decision about security. I'd rather have the information I need to pressure vendors to improve security. I don't want to live in a world where locksmiths can sell me a master key system that they know doesn't work or where the government can implement security measures without accountability.". . .

  • Security updates for Thursday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (request-tracker4), Fedora (kernel and vim), Mageia (gerbv, gnupg2, pgadmin4, and python-coookiecutter), Slackware (xorg), SUSE (cifs-utils, gmp, gnutls, libnettle, kernel, libsolv, libzypp, zypper, logrotate, openssl-1_1, opera, squid, and virglrenderer), and Ubuntu (ca-certificates, git, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-hwe, linux-azure, linux-azure-4.15, linux-gcp-4.15, linux-hwe, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux-raspi2, linux-snapdragon, linux, linux-aws, linux-azure, linux-azure-5.4, linux-azure-fde, linux-gke, linux-gkeop, linux-hwe-5.4, linux-ibm, linux-kvm, linux, linux-aws, linux-azure, linux-gcp, linux-gke, linux-ibm, linux-kvm, linux-lowlatency, linux-oracle, linux-aws, linux-oem-5.14, and vim).

  • 5 Tricky Container Security Challenges - Container Journal

    Containerized environments can be relatively complex to secure, particularly for enterprise teams used to more traditional network security processes and strategies. There was initial optimism that containerized infrastructure would actually be more inherently secure because microservices are limited in function and can be hardened. The reality, though, has proved otherwise. Here are five reasons why securing container and Kubernetes environments requires new approaches that must diverge from—and go beyond—traditional security capabilities.

Red Hat Leftovers

  • RHCE and RHCSA tips and tricks | Pablo Iranzo Gómez blog

    I did the RHCE exam some time ago, and still there are some tricks and advices I tell the people to bear in mind some of the things I used and that were also provided in the Red Hat Enterprise 8 Administration book: Don’t remember every step, it’s not effective, for example as I don’t recall syntax for BIND, I do remember package that has some files with examples and I use that one to check what I need to do

  • Rocky Linux 9 arrives with everything you need to replicate the distro on your own | ZDNet

    A little over a year ago, Rocky Linux arrived, and it was an instant hit. Rocky Linux, the brainchild of CentOS co-founder and high-performance computing (HPC) veteran Gregory Kurtzer has come a long way since then. First, the Linux distro became available on the major public clouds. Now, Rocky Linux 9, a Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9 clone, has arrived. But, Rocky Linux 9 is not just another RHEL clone. True, like its rivals, such as AlmaLinux 9, it is based on CentOS Stream and duplicates RHEL 9's functionality. But, to me, the real killer difference is that the new Rocky Linux comes with an open-source build system called Peridot.

  • 9 CIOs share the tips that shaped their leadership style [Ed: At Red Hat, according to management, "you are IBM employees 100% of the time" (even after work)]

    It takes more than a promotion or job title to make a great leader. The best are those who constantly strive to improve their leadership skills – and who are thoughtful in their words, actions, and how they show up for their people every day. Recently, finalists in the 2022 National CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards each shared a piece of advice they had collected over their careers. We’ve rounded up the 9 best quotes on leadership below. Read on, or download the complete quote book for advice on leadership, soft skills, career development, strategy, and more.

  • Kafka Monthly Digest: June 2022 | Red Hat Developer

    This issue in a monthly column covers improvements in Apache Kafka, including the release in progress, 3.3.0, and recent Kafka Improvement Proposals.

  • CPE Quarterly Update Q1 2022 – Fedora Community Blog

    This is a summary of the work done on initiatives by the CPE Team. Each quarter CPE Team together with CentOS and Fedora community representatives choose initiatives that will be being worked on in this quarter. The CPE Team is then split into multiple smaller sub-teams that will work on chosen initiatives + day to day work that needs to be done.

Canonical/Ubuntu: Lubuntu 22.04 Backports PPA, Ubuntu Studio 21.10 EoL, and More

