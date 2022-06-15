today's howtos
How to install Debian 11.4.0 - Invidious
In this video, I am going to show how to install Debian 11.4.0.
Install Apache Guacamole as Docker Container on Ubuntu - kifarunix.com
In this guide, we are going to learn how to install Apache Guacamole as Docker Container on Ubuntu. We are using Ubuntu 22.04. Apache Guacamole is a clientless HTML5 web based remote desktop gateway which provides remote access to servers and desktops through a web browser. It supports standard protocols like VNC, RDP, and SSH.
Install Guacamole as Docker Container on Rocky Linux - kifarunix.com
In this guide, we are going to learn how to install Guacamole as Docker Container on Rocky Linux. Guacamole is a clientless HTML5 web based remote desktop gateway which provides remote access to servers and desktops through a web browser. It supports standard protocols like VNC, RDP, and SSH.
How To Install Odoo on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Odoo on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Odoo is a popular open-source suite of business management software tools including, for example, CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The applications within Odoo are perfectly integrated with each other, allowing you to fully automate your business processes easily. Odoo Community edition is available for Ubuntu for free, but you can switch to the Enterprise edition as needed.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Odoo on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
How To Install Terraform on AlmaLinux 9 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Terraform on AlmaLinux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, Terraform is an open-source infrastructure as a code software tool that enables you to safely and predictably create, change, and improve infrastructure. Terraform is built by Hashicorp and released under Mozilla Public License. It supports public, private as well as hybrid clouds, as of now Terraform supports 145 providers, which includes popular providers like AWS, Azure cloud, GCP, Oracle cloud, and many others.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Terraform on AlmaLinux 9. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
How to Install Sweet Home 3D 7.0 from Official Tarball in Ubuntu | UbuntuHandbook
The free interior design application Sweet Home 3D released version 7.0 with many improvements. Here’s how to install it via the official tarball.
How to Make Your Android Phone Look Like a Google Pixel Without Rooting - Make Tech Easier
Google Pixel phones run stock Android with minimal customizations as to give users the purest Android experience possible. In contrast, a lot of Android phones come with customized skin (such as MIUI, One UI, and ColorOS etc) which tend to irritate a lot of users. While you can’t change these skins without rooting, you can still make your Android phone look like a Google Pixel, with the help of a few third-party apps, widgets, and launchers. It’s pretty easy to do, so follow along in this guide to learn how.
How to Run Android Apps and Games on Linux
Want to run Android apps on Linux? How about play Android games? Several options are available, but the one that works the best is Anbox. This is a tool that runs your favorite Android apps on Ubuntu and other Linux distros without emulation.
Here's how to use Anbox to run Android apps on your Linux PC today.
How to configure disk compression in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 | Enable Sysadmin
Compression allows you to reduce the size of a file. By decreasing use of the inodes table, it means more files and folders can be stored, maximizing the space available on physical storage. In Linux, system administrators have used tools such as zip, tar, gzip, bzip2, and other open source utilities for this task.
How to connect Android to the Linux desktop with KDE Connect | ZDNet
One major benefit of using iOS is that it makes it incredibly easy to sync between your iPhone and your Mac desktops and laptops. On the other hand, Android isn't quite so embedded into other systems (besides, of course, Google). That doesn't mean there aren't ways to sync Android and your desktop or laptop…especially if your desktop/laptop OS is Linux.
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Arduino, and Raspberry Pi
Rocky Linux 9 Officially Released with GNOME 40 Desktop, Improved Security
Based on the freely distributed sources of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 operating system series, Rocky Linux 9 is here with GNOME 40 as the default desktop environment, support for Direct Access (DAX) operations in XFS for direct access to byte-addressable persistent memory, as well as the “eager write” mount option in NFS to help reduce latency. Security-wise, Rocky Linux 9 series disables root user authentication with a password over SSH by default to prevent attackers from gaining access using brute-force password attacks, and OpenSSL 3.0 support.
The US military wants to understand the most important software on Earth
Now DARPA, the US military’s research arm, wants to understand the collision of code and community that makes these open-source projects work, in order to better understand the risks they face. The goal is to be able to effectively recognize malicious actors and prevent them from disrupting or corrupting crucially important open-source code before it’s too late. DARPA’s “SocialCyber” program is an 18-month-long, multimillion-dollar project that will combine sociology with recent technological advances in artificial intelligence to map, understand, and protect these massive open-source communities and the code they create. It’s different from most previous research because it combines automated analysis of both the code and the social dimensions of open-source software. “The open-source ecosystem is one of the grandest enterprises in human history,” says Sergey Bratus, the DARPA program manager behind the project.
