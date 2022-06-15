Today in Techrights
- Open Source Initiative (OSI) is a Microsoft Front Group, Still Defending GPL Violations on Microsoft's Payroll
- [Meme] EPO Kool-Aid Dispenser
- [Meme] Preserving the EPO's “Slush Fund”
- The EPO as a Diploma Mill, Rubber-Stamper, and Training Camp for Scabs Cannot Produce Valuable Work (Low-Quality Junk in High Quantities)
- [Meme] The More, the Merrier?
- [Meme] A Message to You, Toni...
- Links 14/07/2022: Rocky Linux 9 and GNOME Builder 43 Alpha
- [Meme] So Presidential...
- The EPO Bubble — Part II — Signs of a Deflating Bubble?
- The Person Behind Microsoft's GitHub/Copilot Does Not Want You to Know About $25,000 for Suffocating Asian Woman (Almost to Death), Repeatedly in Fact, and There Are Prior Victims Too
- Links 14/07/2022: Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) EoL
- Links 14/07/2022: Microsoft Continues to Intensify Assaults on GNU/Linux, FSF Speaks of Free BIOSes
- IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, July 13, 2022
-
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Arduino, and Raspberry Pi
Rocky Linux 9 Officially Released with GNOME 40 Desktop, Improved Security
Based on the freely distributed sources of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 operating system series, Rocky Linux 9 is here with GNOME 40 as the default desktop environment, support for Direct Access (DAX) operations in XFS for direct access to byte-addressable persistent memory, as well as the “eager write” mount option in NFS to help reduce latency. Security-wise, Rocky Linux 9 series disables root user authentication with a password over SSH by default to prevent attackers from gaining access using brute-force password attacks, and OpenSSL 3.0 support.
The US military wants to understand the most important software on Earth
Now DARPA, the US military’s research arm, wants to understand the collision of code and community that makes these open-source projects work, in order to better understand the risks they face. The goal is to be able to effectively recognize malicious actors and prevent them from disrupting or corrupting crucially important open-source code before it’s too late. DARPA’s “SocialCyber” program is an 18-month-long, multimillion-dollar project that will combine sociology with recent technological advances in artificial intelligence to map, understand, and protect these massive open-source communities and the code they create. It’s different from most previous research because it combines automated analysis of both the code and the social dimensions of open-source software. “The open-source ecosystem is one of the grandest enterprises in human history,” says Sergey Bratus, the DARPA program manager behind the project.
