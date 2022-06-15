today's howtos
In this video, I am going to show how to install Debian 11.4.0.
In this guide, we are going to learn how to install Apache Guacamole as Docker Container on Ubuntu. We are using Ubuntu 22.04. Apache Guacamole is a clientless HTML5 web based remote desktop gateway which provides remote access to servers and desktops through a web browser. It supports standard protocols like VNC, RDP, and SSH.
In this guide, we are going to learn how to install Guacamole as Docker Container on Rocky Linux. Guacamole is a clientless HTML5 web based remote desktop gateway which provides remote access to servers and desktops through a web browser. It supports standard protocols like VNC, RDP, and SSH.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Odoo on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Odoo is a popular open-source suite of business management software tools including, for example, CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The applications within Odoo are perfectly integrated with each other, allowing you to fully automate your business processes easily. Odoo Community edition is available for Ubuntu for free, but you can switch to the Enterprise edition as needed.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Odoo on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Terraform on AlmaLinux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, Terraform is an open-source infrastructure as a code software tool that enables you to safely and predictably create, change, and improve infrastructure. Terraform is built by Hashicorp and released under Mozilla Public License. It supports public, private as well as hybrid clouds, as of now Terraform supports 145 providers, which includes popular providers like AWS, Azure cloud, GCP, Oracle cloud, and many others.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Terraform on AlmaLinux 9. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
The free interior design application Sweet Home 3D released version 7.0 with many improvements. Here’s how to install it via the official tarball.
Google Pixel phones run stock Android with minimal customizations as to give users the purest Android experience possible. In contrast, a lot of Android phones come with customized skin (such as MIUI, One UI, and ColorOS etc) which tend to irritate a lot of users. While you can’t change these skins without rooting, you can still make your Android phone look like a Google Pixel, with the help of a few third-party apps, widgets, and launchers. It’s pretty easy to do, so follow along in this guide to learn how.
Want to run Android apps on Linux? How about play Android games? Several options are available, but the one that works the best is Anbox. This is a tool that runs your favorite Android apps on Ubuntu and other Linux distros without emulation.
Here's how to use Anbox to run Android apps on your Linux PC today.
Compression allows you to reduce the size of a file. By decreasing use of the inodes table, it means more files and folders can be stored, maximizing the space available on physical storage. In Linux, system administrators have used tools such as zip, tar, gzip, bzip2, and other open source utilities for this task.
One major benefit of using iOS is that it makes it incredibly easy to sync between your iPhone and your Mac desktops and laptops. On the other hand, Android isn't quite so embedded into other systems (besides, of course, Google). That doesn't mean there aren't ways to sync Android and your desktop or laptop…especially if your desktop/laptop OS is Linux.
Sometimes I want to copy a command I previously typed on my shell to the clipboard. It may be for documentation, note taking, writing a script, setting up an Ansible playbook, sending to someone… You name it.
Run a command as soon as another long-running command finishes. E.g. suspend the machine after performing apt upgrade. The process is selected interactively via fzf.
How do you run a Python program in the Linux terminal? Like this, right?
On my weekly call with mentors today, I showed them how my Space bar works and I recieved some suggestions.
One point of discussion was that clicking on a Space icon for first time resulted in noticeable delay before the UI was updated with filtered room list. The cause was traced to the latency introduced by /hierarchy api call.
On July 9th, I created a merge request to submit all the work I did to add Space bar. The first issue was that CI builds failed because CI image has libQuotient 0.6 which doesn't support the Space /hierarchy call. As suggested by Tobias, getting around it was easy, as I could guard relevant code inside #ifdef QUOTIENT_07. This got the CI build passing.
Reactide is a cross-platform desktop application that offers a simulator, made for live reloading and quick React component prototyping.
The IDE is built to aid developers produce rapid React-based application as it streamlines the development, offers components visualization, simple configuration, and comes with a built-in development server reactide-server.
React brings an integrated suite of development tools to streamline react development. The days of flipping between browser, IDE, and server are over.
There are many WYSIWYG content editors out there, however, this one is not your typical editor, it is a block editor that is similar to WordPress content block editor, and the best part it is free and open-source.
There are many theories about why the C programming language has endured for as long as it has. Maybe it's the austerity of its syntax or the simplicity of its vocabulary. Or maybe it's that C is often seen as a utilitarian language, something that's rugged and ready to be used as a building material for something that needs no platform because it's going to be its own foundation. C is clearly a powerful language, and I think its longevity has a little something to do with the way it serves as a springboard for other popular technologies. Here are five of my favorite technologies that utilize and rely upon C, and how they can each help you learn more about C yourself.
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Arduino, and Raspberry Pi
At the beginning of the year, we wrote about WCH CH32V307 RISC-V microcontroller and a development board with 8 UART ports controlled over Ethernet. I’ve now been informed of a similar, but much more compact by VCC-GND Studio named “YD-CH32V307VCT6”.
Besides the 144 MHz RISC-V microcontroller, the board features a 10Mbps Ethernet port, two USB Type-C ports, SPI flash, EEPROM, a microSD card socket, and four rows of 24 pins each for a total of 96 pins exposing all pins out of the LQFP100 package.
ΔMIDI 001:model D is an Arduino-based MIDI controller inspired by the Minimoog Model D synthesizer first introduced in the early 1970’s, but not in production anymore.
The MIDI controller is compatible with VST (Virtual Studio Technology) plugins designed for the Minimoog synthesizer, DAWs (Digital Audio Workstation), and as an open-source, can be directly modified or tweaked by its user.
The can2040 project is a software CAN bus implementation for the Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller that leverages programmable I/Os (PIO) to achieve reading and writing CAN 2.0B data frames at rates up to 1Mbit per second.
Kevin O’Connor, the developer of the project, further explains the implementation uses only one of the two RP2040 PIO hardware blocks, so it is possible for a single Raspberry Pi RP2040 chip to have two separate CAN bus interfaces.
