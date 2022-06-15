One major benefit of using iOS is that it makes it incredibly easy to sync between your iPhone and your Mac desktops and laptops. On the other hand, Android isn't quite so embedded into other systems (besides, of course, Google). That doesn't mean there aren't ways to sync Android and your desktop or laptop…especially if your desktop/laptop OS is Linux.

Compression allows you to reduce the size of a file. By decreasing use of the inodes table, it means more files and folders can be stored, maximizing the space available on physical storage. In Linux, system administrators have used tools such as zip, tar, gzip, bzip2, and other open source utilities for this task.

Want to run Android apps on Linux? How about play Android games? Several options are available, but the one that works the best is Anbox. This is a tool that runs your favorite Android apps on Ubuntu and other Linux distros without emulation. Here's how to use Anbox to run Android apps on your Linux PC today.

Google Pixel phones run stock Android with minimal customizations as to give users the purest Android experience possible. In contrast, a lot of Android phones come with customized skin (such as MIUI, One UI, and ColorOS etc) which tend to irritate a lot of users. While you can’t change these skins without rooting, you can still make your Android phone look like a Google Pixel, with the help of a few third-party apps, widgets, and launchers. It’s pretty easy to do, so follow along in this guide to learn how.

The free interior design application Sweet Home 3D released version 7.0 with many improvements. Here’s how to install it via the official tarball.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Terraform on AlmaLinux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, Terraform is an open-source infrastructure as a code software tool that enables you to safely and predictably create, change, and improve infrastructure. Terraform is built by Hashicorp and released under Mozilla Public License. It supports public, private as well as hybrid clouds, as of now Terraform supports 145 providers, which includes popular providers like AWS, Azure cloud, GCP, Oracle cloud, and many others. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Terraform on AlmaLinux 9. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Odoo on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Odoo is a popular open-source suite of business management software tools including, for example, CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The applications within Odoo are perfectly integrated with each other, allowing you to fully automate your business processes easily. Odoo Community edition is available for Ubuntu for free, but you can switch to the Enterprise edition as needed. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Odoo on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

In this guide, we are going to learn how to install Guacamole as Docker Container on Rocky Linux. Guacamole is a clientless HTML5 web based remote desktop gateway which provides remote access to servers and desktops through a web browser. It supports standard protocols like VNC, RDP, and SSH.

In this guide, we are going to learn how to install Apache Guacamole as Docker Container on Ubuntu. We are using Ubuntu 22.04. Apache Guacamole is a clientless HTML5 web based remote desktop gateway which provides remote access to servers and desktops through a web browser. It supports standard protocols like VNC, RDP, and SSH.