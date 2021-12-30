Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Kernel Articles From LWN

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 15th of July 2022 05:51:11 AM Filed under
Linux
  • The end of CONFIG_ANDROID [LWN.net]

    The kernel has thousands of configuration options, many of which can change the kernel's behavior in subtle or surprising ways. Among those options is CONFIG_ANDROID, which one might expect to be relatively straightforward; its description reads, in its entirety: "Enable support for various drivers needed on the Android platform". It turns out that this option does more than that, to the surprise of some users. That has led to a plan to remove this option, but that has brought a surprise or two of its own — and some disagreement — as well.

    The discussion started when Alex Xu reported a read-copy-update (RCU) error that was appearing on his system after resuming from suspend. Shortly thereafter, Xu realized that the problem was tied to the fact that his kernel had been built with CONFIG_ANDROID enabled; among other things, that option significantly reduces the time that can elapse before RCU starts putting out stall warnings.

  • Removing the scheduler's energy-margin heuristic [LWN.net]

    The CPU scheduler's job has never been easy; it must find a way to allocate CPU time to all tasks in the system that is fair, allows all tasks to progress, and maximizes the throughput of the system as a whole. More recently, it has been called upon to satisfy another constraint: minimizing the system's energy consumption. There is currently a patch set in circulation, posted by Vincent Donnefort with work from Dietmar Eggemann as well, that changes how this constraint is met. The actual change is small, but it illustrates how hard it can be to get the needed heuristics right.

    Reduction of energy use is, of course, a worthy goal; energy that is not wasted becomes available for the mining of more cryptocurrency, after all. There are some smaller considerations as well, such as environmental benefits, that justify the effort, but the proliferation of battery-powered devices has added more urgency to the task. If batteries can be made to last longer, doomscrolling interruptions will be fewer and users will be happier.

    These pressures have led to the addition of energy-aware scheduling to the kernel. When the scheduler considers the placement of tasks in the system, it will work to reduce the amount of energy consumed overall; this work includes running the CPUs at the power level that is the most efficient for the current load and powering down processors entirely when possible. For example, if a CPU that is currently running at a given power level can accept another task without having to move to a higher power level, it may make sense to move a task there from another CPU.

  • A BPF-specific memory allocator [LWN.net]

    The kernel does not lack for memory allocators, so one might well question the need for yet another one. As this patch set from Alexei Starovoitov makes clear, though, the BPF subsystem feels such a need. The proposed new allocator is intended to increase the reliability of allocations made within BPF programs, which might be run in just about any execution context.

    Allocating memory in the kernel can be tricky in the best of situations. Depending on the execution context at the time, the memory-management subsystem may or may not have various options available to find memory if an allocation request cannot be immediately satisfied. For example, memory can be freed by pushing its contents out to persistent storage, but if memory is requested from within a filesystem, calling back into that filesystem to write out data could cause deadlocks and is thus not an option. In many kernel contexts, it is not possible to sleep to wait for memory to become free. If the kernel is currently handling a non-maskable interrupt (NMI) from the CPU, the options are even more limited.

    Most kernel code is written to run within a specific context and with an awareness of the available memory-allocation options; that information is passed to the memory-management subsystem via the GFP flags supplied with allocation requests. When a specific function can be invoked in multiple contexts, it generally must allocate memory as if it were always running in the most restrictive possible context; this can be inconvenient for developers.

    Over the years, mechanisms like memory pools ("mempools"), which pre-allocate a certain amount of memory to ensure that it will be available when it is needed, have been developed to make life easier. Naturally, mempools quickly created a new problem: kernel developers adopted mempools as a way of insulating themselves from memory-allocation failures. Before long, much of the kernel's memory was tied up in mempools and unavailable where it was actually needed. Over the years, a balance has mostly been found between overenthusiastic mempool use and being unable to allocate memory in critical situations.

  • An Ubuntu kernel bug causes container crashes [LWN.net]

    Some system administrators running Ubuntu 20.04 had a rough time on June 8, when Ubuntu published kernel packages containing a particularly nasty bug that was caused by an Ubuntu-specific patch to the kernel. The bug led to a kernel panic whenever a Docker container was started. Fixed packages were made available on June 10, but there are questions about what went wrong with handling the patch; in particular, it is surprising that kernel 5.13, which has been beyond its end-of-life for months, made it onto machines running Ubuntu 20.04, which is supposed to be a long-term support release.

  • The 2022 embedded Linux update [LWN.net]

    A regular feature of the Embedded Linux Conference (ELC) has been an update on the state of embedded Linux from conference organizer Tim Bird. It has been quite a few years since I had the opportunity to sit in on one, so I took one at the 2022 Open Source Summit North America (OSSNA) in Austin, Texas. OSSNA is an umbrella conference that contains ELC and a whole lot more these days. Bird gave a look at recent kernel features from an embedded perspective, talked a bit about some different technology areas and their impact on embedded Linux, and also tried to answer a question that Andrew Morton posed in a keynote at ELC in 2008.

    Among his many hats, Bird was the program committee chair for ELC and he is a principal software engineer at Sony Electronics. He started by saying that he was trying to squeeze a talk that he gives fairly regularly at other events down from its usual hour and a half—to 40 minutes. So he warned attendees that he would be moving fast. His goals with the talk were to introduce new technologies that have been added to the Linux kernel, so that attendees could perhaps incorporate them into their products, but also to start a conversation in the ecosystem about areas that need attention.

»

More in Tux Machines

How to Start and Stop Monitor mode in Linux

The Wifi module comes with multiple modes and one of them is monitor mode, which you have commonly heard from security enthusiasts to sniff over a network using Wireshark. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Google Reinvigorates 295 Old PCs and Macs With Chrome OS Flex Certification

    Google has announced that it has certified a number of PCs and Macs to run Chrome OS Flex, a version of Chrome OS that runs on standard computers. The company touts the OS as a way for businesses to increase security and avoid e-waste by installing it on older computers. [...] While the company was already planning on migrating their older devices because they liked being able to reduce e-waste, the attack accelerated their adoption of the platform. The company was able to eliminate the problem by installing Chrome OS Flex on the affected machines. Standard lightweight Linux distributions can also reduce e-waste by making use of machines that no longer receive proprietary OS updates, but Chrome OS Flex offers a user-friendly solution that's similar to the standard Chrome OS. If Chrome OS Flex becomes more popular, companies might opt for Chromebooks instead of Windows computers when they do upgrade their machines. This may be why Google acquired Neverware in 2020 and rebranded its CloudReady OS as Chrome OS Flex.

  • NINJA GAIDEN Σ and BlazBlue: Chronophantasma Extend Land as Steam Deck Verified Titles - Boiling Steam

    Another milestone with more Japanese games making it to the Steam Deck, with the famous NINJA GAIDEN Σ from Team Ninja and BlazBlue: Chronophantasma Extend (bless you) from Arc Systems making it as Steam Deck Verified. There’s a lot more this time around, as Valve has released more than 75 new titles in one go. We are at more than 3900 games validated (3949 games to be precise at the time of publication) on the Steam Deck – in two categories...

  • Godot Engine - Dev snapshot: Godot 4.0 alpha 12

    Another couple of weeks, another alpha snapshot from the development branch, this time with 4.0 alpha 12! Same deal as usual, lots of bugs fixed and more refactoring and feature work. We're etching closer and closer to the beta stage, things are starting to fall into place!

  • T2 22.6 "Résistance"

    Today T2 SDE Linux 22.6 was released. A major milestone update to ship full support for 24 CPU architectures, variants, and C libraries. Of course all the architectures, including: alpha, arc, arm, arm64, avr32, hppa, ia64, m68k, mipsel, mips64, nios2, ppc, ppc64-32, ppc64le, riscv, riscv64, s390x, sparc64, superh x86, x86-64 and x32 can be rolling release updated thru the scripted build system from source – optimized to the native system. The 22.6 release received updates across the board, with latest stable Linux kernel 5.17.15, GCC12, LLVM/Clang 14 and the latest of KDE, GNOME and much more.

  • EasyOS: First test of Limine installer

    As have posted about recently, I'm creating an installer for the Limine bootloader. Today, tested it on a PC with UEFI firmware. [...] One good thing, the installation of Limine can be removed simply by removing /EFI/limine. Though, it would be good to also use 'efibootmgr' to remove the entry. I will test installing to a legacy-BIOS computer soon. However, Limine has a serious limitation; it cannot boot Windows if Windows is on the same drive that Limine is installed. Older computers may only have one drive, and requiring installing a second drive on which to install Limine might be asking too much. An old laptop might not even support a second drive.

  • Juniper Networks Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products

    Juniper Networks has released security updates to address vulnerabilities affecting multiple products. An attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.

  • Alpine Linux edge signing keys rotated | Alpine Linux

    Since Alpine Linux 3.15, new 4096-bits RSA signing keys were introduced. But for the edge branch, these keys were not used yet to give everyone time to obtain the new public keys. Now, the edge keys have been rotated as well, meaning new packages will start getting signed with the new keys.

  • Top 5 Reasons to be Excited about Zowe [Ed: More mindless IBM openwashing with the shallow appearance of neutrality, misusing the name "Linux"]

    The Open Mainframe Project’s Zowe initiative was born from an ambitious goal: make the mainframe a seamless, integrated part of the modern IT landscape — employing the same practices, tools and skillsets — without compromising its core attributes of stability, security and resiliency. Achieving this vision would address the growing talent crunch while helping enterprises modernize their mission-critical applications for today’s hybrid cloud world. It was exciting from the outset.

  • The Lifecycles of Open Source Projects [Ed: Linux Foundation in 2022 is pseudoscience. But a few scientists are on the payroll and actually use]

    There are hundreds of thousands of open source projects out there – many are innovative ideas, poised to make a positive impact on the world. There is a much smaller number that move from an idea with one or two maintainers to broad adoption with an active community and investments from other organizations. How does this happen? What moves the needle? Helping projects grow and mature is exactly the mission of the Linux Foundation. We are a place where open source innovators thrive.

  • Why we need to dive deeper into AI [Ed: Stefano Maffulli gets paid by GitHub, so he's defending Microsoft's abuses. The OSI is a Microsoft front group.]
  • Free Software Directory on IRC: Friday, July 15 starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC) — Free Software Foundation — Working together for free software

    Help improve the Free Software Directory (FSD) by adding new entries and updating existing ones. Every Friday we meet on IRC in the #fsf channel on Libera.Chat.

Audiocasts/Shows: Documentation, WShowKeys, And More

Arcan 0.6.2 - It’s all connected

This release should put us at about half way through the planned work for the networking focus set of releases (0.6.x), a scope roughly defined by the article on (A12: Advancing network transparency on the desktop) and the one on (Arcan as OS design). Alas, it is also the single most difficult and time consuming part left on the entire roadmap. Before dipping into the major additions and changes, I will break form a little and dwell on what is going on and why. From the (set of design principles) that we follow; number four “Make State mobile“, five “No State left behind” and six “Privacy fights back” are at the center of attention here. The idea is to get a protocol which replaces mDNS (local service discovery), SSH (interactive textual shell), X11/VNC/RDP (interactive graphical shell), RTSP (streaming multimedia), HTTP (networked application retrieval and state synchronisation) and a few other lesser knowns, and we are nearly there feature wise. This is “less” effort than one might think as so much code is needlessly repeated again and again by not leveraging the many bits the designs of these protocols have in common, justified only by legacy and history and not technical and architectural merit. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6