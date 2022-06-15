TUXEDO Aquaris Announced as First Water Cooling System for Linux Laptops
Earlier this year, when TUXEDO Computers unveiled the TUXEDO Stellaris 15 Gen4 Linux laptop, the hardware vendor also introduced the TUXEDO Aquaris external water cooling system, but at that time it was only supported on TUXEDO Computers’ laptops shipping with the Windows operating system pre-installed.
Of course, TUXEDO Computers promised that they will offer Linux support, and today the hardware vendor announced in-house developed Linux drivers for the TUXEDO Aquaris external water cooling system.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 400 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Android Leftovers
3 open source GUI disk usage analyzers for Linux
Several great options for checking disk usage on your Linux system have a graphical interface. Sometimes the visual representation of disk utilization is easier or newer users may not be as familiar with the various Linux commands that display storage information. I am a person who comprehends visual representations more easily than the printout on the command line. Here are several excellent GUI-based tools to help you understand how your storage capacity is used.
Porting OpenBSD pledge() to Linux
There's been a few devs in the past who've tried this. I'm not going to name names, because most of these projects were never completed. When it comes to SECCOMP, the online tutorials only explain how to whitelist the system calls themselves, so most people lose interest before figuring out how to filter arguments. The projects that got further along also had oversights like allowing the changing of setuid/setgid/sticky bits. So none of the current alternatives should be used. I believe this effort gets us much closer to having pledge() than ever before.LWN: Tunney: Porting OpenBSD pledge() to Linux
Re: Double posting
Done. I've unpublished the second one.
You can unpublish, I think, in edit options.
We'll soon move to a better CMS (static). We're developing our own (announcement soon).
We have surges like DDoS attacks. It reached the threshold for
httpd restartat load average >45.
Moving to static pages will make the site faster, more robust, and secured for a decade to come. This current database is 18 years old!
We'd have to set you up with an account, but it's still work in progress.
If you can reply to confirm you see this, that would help.