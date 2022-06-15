today's howtos
IPTraf-ng – A Console-Based Network Monitoring Tool
How to read a local text file using JavaScript?
How to Format a USB Drive on Linux That Works With Windows
The Ultimate Guide to Epic Games Store on Linux
[Solved] Termux Package Management Issue - TREND OCEANS
Brief: Today you will learn the cause of the Termux package management issue, how to solve it, and other ways to solve it.
If you have installed the Termux app from the Playstore, you might face the below error while upgrading or installing the package on an Android device.
3 Ways to install Flowblade video editor on Ubuntu 22.04
Get the steps to learn the ways to install Flowblade Video Editor on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Linux using the command terminal.
Flowblade Movie Editor is a free and open-source video editing software for Linux, available easily using the default system repository.
With the video editor Flowblade, you can edit videos for free on Linux. The open-source software uses FFmpeg and can handle the video codecs supported by the library. It is a non-linear video editor that can handle multiple tracks, so you can use multiple tracks of video and audio to create a movie. Of course, you have to observe the copyright if the material is used by third parties, which was downloaded from YouTube with YouTube DL, for example.
How to Install/Enable Remi RPM Repository on Rocky Linux 9
How to Install Microsoft Teams on Rocky Linux 9 [Ed: Microsoft's proprietary spyware and vendor lock-in]
How to Install GIMP on Rocky Linux 9
How to Install GIT on Rocky Linux 9
How to Increase DNF Download Speed on Rocky Linux 9
How to Install/Enable EPEL/EPEL Next on Rocky Linux 9
A Faster Way to Edit Text Files as Root in Ubuntu - OMG! Ubuntu!
Here’s a little time-saver if you (like me) often need to edit text files as root in a graphical app on Ubuntu.
3 open source GUI disk usage analyzers for Linux
Several great options for checking disk usage on your Linux system have a graphical interface. Sometimes the visual representation of disk utilization is easier or newer users may not be as familiar with the various Linux commands that display storage information. I am a person who comprehends visual representations more easily than the printout on the command line. Here are several excellent GUI-based tools to help you understand how your storage capacity is used.
Porting OpenBSD pledge() to Linux
There's been a few devs in the past who've tried this. I'm not going to name names, because most of these projects were never completed. When it comes to SECCOMP, the online tutorials only explain how to whitelist the system calls themselves, so most people lose interest before figuring out how to filter arguments. The projects that got further along also had oversights like allowing the changing of setuid/setgid/sticky bits. So none of the current alternatives should be used. I believe this effort gets us much closer to having pledge() than ever before.LWN: Tunney: Porting OpenBSD pledge() to Linux
