Orange Pi 5 could be the most affordable Rockchip RK3588S SBC
Orange Pi 5 (LTS) is an upcoming single board computer powered by Rockchip RK3588S cost-down octa-core Cortex-A76/A55 processor that should offer one of the best cost/performance ratios on the market once it is launched.
The SBC is said to come with up to 32GB RAM, 32GB eMMC flash, offers HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 8K video outputs, up to two MIPI DSI display interfaces, three camera interfaces, Gigabit Ethernet, and WiFi 6 connectivity, and a few USB ports plus a GPIO header.
3 open source GUI disk usage analyzers for Linux
Several great options for checking disk usage on your Linux system have a graphical interface. Sometimes the visual representation of disk utilization is easier or newer users may not be as familiar with the various Linux commands that display storage information. I am a person who comprehends visual representations more easily than the printout on the command line. Here are several excellent GUI-based tools to help you understand how your storage capacity is used.
Porting OpenBSD pledge() to Linux
There's been a few devs in the past who've tried this. I'm not going to name names, because most of these projects were never completed. When it comes to SECCOMP, the online tutorials only explain how to whitelist the system calls themselves, so most people lose interest before figuring out how to filter arguments. The projects that got further along also had oversights like allowing the changing of setuid/setgid/sticky bits. So none of the current alternatives should be used. I believe this effort gets us much closer to having pledge() than ever before.LWN: Tunney: Porting OpenBSD pledge() to Linux
