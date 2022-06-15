Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Coding, and Kontron (x86 Bloat)
How do I start my child coding?
You may have heard a lot about coding and how important it is for children to start learning about coding as early as possible. Computers have become part of our lives, and we’re not just talking about the laptop or desktop computer you might have in your home or on your desk at work. Your phone, your microwave, and your car are all controlled by computers, and those computers need instructions to tell them what to do. Coding, or computer programming, involves writing those instructions.
Meet Alex Glow: Lead Hardware Nerd
As the Lead Hardware Nerd at Hackster.io, Alex Glow has an insider’s view of the technology that’s coming down the rails at us in the near future. Happily, she also makes it her business to share that knowledge, supporting a community of almost two million hardware tinkerers, inventors, and improvers. She’s also the brains behind a good few projects herself: she’s sent music into space, was an early adopter of the companion robot, makes projects with LEDs and PCBs, and… well, whatever she feels like really.
Kontron 3.5” SBC powered by Intel Atom X6000E Series
Last month, Kontron unveiled their 3.5” Single Board Computer powered by a variety of Intel processors. The 3.5”- SBC-EKL can accommodate processors from the Atom X6000E series, the Celeron J6000/N6000 series and the Pentium J6000/N6000 series.
The 3.5”- SBC-EKL is capable of supporting the following Intel processors...
Programming Leftovers
Android Leftovers
3 open source GUI disk usage analyzers for Linux
Several great options for checking disk usage on your Linux system have a graphical interface. Sometimes the visual representation of disk utilization is easier or newer users may not be as familiar with the various Linux commands that display storage information. I am a person who comprehends visual representations more easily than the printout on the command line. Here are several excellent GUI-based tools to help you understand how your storage capacity is used.
Porting OpenBSD pledge() to Linux
There's been a few devs in the past who've tried this. I'm not going to name names, because most of these projects were never completed. When it comes to SECCOMP, the online tutorials only explain how to whitelist the system calls themselves, so most people lose interest before figuring out how to filter arguments. The projects that got further along also had oversights like allowing the changing of setuid/setgid/sticky bits. So none of the current alternatives should be used. I believe this effort gets us much closer to having pledge() than ever before.LWN: Tunney: Porting OpenBSD pledge() to Linux
