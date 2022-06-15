Language Selection

Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Coding, and Kontron (x86 Bloat)

Hardware

  • How do I start my child coding?

    You may have heard a lot about coding and how important it is for children to start learning about coding as early as possible. Computers have become part of our lives, and we’re not just talking about the laptop or desktop computer you might have in your home or on your desk at work. Your phone, your microwave, and your car are all controlled by computers, and those computers need instructions to tell them what to do. Coding, or computer programming, involves writing those instructions.

  • Meet Alex Glow: Lead Hardware Nerd

    As the Lead Hardware Nerd at Hackster.io, Alex Glow has an insider’s view of the technology that’s coming down the rails at us in the near future. Happily, she also makes it her business to share that knowledge, supporting a community of almost two million hardware tinkerers, inventors, and improvers. She’s also the brains behind a good few projects herself: she’s sent music into space, was an early adopter of the companion robot, makes projects with LEDs and PCBs, and… well, whatever she feels like really.

  • Kontron 3.5” SBC powered by Intel Atom X6000E Series

    Last month, Kontron unveiled their 3.5” Single Board Computer powered by a variety of Intel processors. The 3.5”- SBC-EKL can accommodate processors from the Atom X6000E series, the Celeron J6000/N6000 series and the Pentium J6000/N6000 series.

    The 3.5”- SBC-EKL is capable of supporting the following Intel processors...

Programming Leftovers

  • So we come to Lisp

    Recently I've been working with simple/trivial scripting languages, and I guess I finally reached a point where I thought "Lisp? Why not". One of the reasons for recent experimentation was thinking about the kind of minimalism that makes implementing a language less work - being able to actually use the language to write itself. FORTH is my recurring example, because implementing it mostly means writing a virtual machine which consists of memory ("cells") along with a pair of stacks, and some primitives for operating upon them. Once you have that groundwork in place you can layer the higher-level constructs (such as "for", "if", etc). Lisp allows a similar approach, albeit with slightly fewer low-level details required, and far less tortuous thinking. Lisp always feels higher-level to me anyway, given the explicit data-types ("list", "string", "number", etc).

  • How to print a 2d array in java

    In Java, arrays can be single-dimensional, 2-dimensional, or multi-dimensional. Java’s two-dimensional arrays are arrays within some other arrays. The 2D arrays are also known as matrices and they keep the data in the form of a table i.e. columns and rows. A 2D array can be created by specifying a data type followed by an array name and two sets of square brackets. In java, there are multiple ways to print a 2D array such as using for-each loop, for-loop, etc.

  • How to multiply in Java

    The multiplication operator * and the “multiplyExact()” method can be used to multiply two values in java. The multiplication operator performs multiplication on any numeric value such as int, float, or double. The multiplyExact() method deals with only integer and double type values. It takes two values, performs multiplication on them, and returns the resultant value. However, if the resultant value exceeds the limit/range, it throws an exception.

  • How to return an array in java

    As we know that arrays are very important for a programming language as they group the values of same data type in one variable so in Java array also play a vital role. When we create functions or methods we usually pass variables as arguments. But what if we want to return a large amount of data having same data type at once from a function or method? We can do that by returning an array where we want to use numerous values of the same data type without occupying the large memory space.

Android Leftovers

3 open source GUI disk usage analyzers for Linux

Several great options for checking disk usage on your Linux system have a graphical interface. Sometimes the visual representation of disk utilization is easier or newer users may not be as familiar with the various Linux commands that display storage information. I am a person who comprehends visual representations more easily than the printout on the command line. Here are several excellent GUI-based tools to help you understand how your storage capacity is used. Read more

Porting OpenBSD pledge() to Linux

There's been a few devs in the past who've tried this. I'm not going to name names, because most of these projects were never completed. When it comes to SECCOMP, the online tutorials only explain how to whitelist the system calls themselves, so most people lose interest before figuring out how to filter arguments. The projects that got further along also had oversights like allowing the changing of setuid/setgid/sticky bits. So none of the current alternatives should be used. I believe this effort gets us much closer to having pledge() than ever before.

Read more LWN: Tunney: Porting OpenBSD pledge() to Linux

