Games: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, Yars: Recharged, and More
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge hit a million sales in the first week
Not a big surprise but Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge has managed to shift over a million in the first week after release. Developer Tribute Games confirmed the milestone yesterday on the official Twitter.
Yars: Recharged marks a return of the 1982 Atari 2600 classic
Atari continue to get their classics revamped and remade for modern audiences, with the latest being Yars: Recharged that's a reimagining of the 1982 Atari 2600 classic and best-seller Yars' Revenge in partnership with Adamvision Studios and SneakyBox the same teams behind Gravitar: Recharged and Breakout: Recharged.
Wine manager Bottles default runner now based on Valve's Wine fork and Proton
Bottles is a thoroughly great application for managing Windows applications and games on Linux. It's fast moving and a new release is out with their new default runner called Soda, which is based on Valve's fork of Wine and Proton patches.
Steam Deck Beta update and a Proton Experimental update out now
More extra fixes have come trickling down from Valve with the Steam Deck Beta updated and a new release of Proton Experimental too so here's what's new.
Armello removes advertising Linux and macOS support due to their party system
Armello, a grim fairy-tale board game from League of Geeks no longer advertises that it supports Linux and macOS due to their new party system that landed with the cross-play update.
Focus Entertainment: Legends and Visions bundle has some good stuff
Focus Entertainment: Legends and Visions from Humble Bundle has some good looking games ready for picking, so here's a run over how they will work on Linux desktop and Steam Deck. Using both the Deck Verified rating and ProtonDB, here's a list of what's available:
Programming Leftovers
Android Leftovers
3 open source GUI disk usage analyzers for Linux
Several great options for checking disk usage on your Linux system have a graphical interface. Sometimes the visual representation of disk utilization is easier or newer users may not be as familiar with the various Linux commands that display storage information. I am a person who comprehends visual representations more easily than the printout on the command line. Here are several excellent GUI-based tools to help you understand how your storage capacity is used.
Porting OpenBSD pledge() to Linux
There's been a few devs in the past who've tried this. I'm not going to name names, because most of these projects were never completed. When it comes to SECCOMP, the online tutorials only explain how to whitelist the system calls themselves, so most people lose interest before figuring out how to filter arguments. The projects that got further along also had oversights like allowing the changing of setuid/setgid/sticky bits. So none of the current alternatives should be used. I believe this effort gets us much closer to having pledge() than ever before.LWN: Tunney: Porting OpenBSD pledge() to Linux
