To interface different sensors or devices with Arduino boards there are libraries used in the Arduino code that helps the microcontroller to recognize the devices attached with it. Moreover, libraries enhance the functionality of the Arduino boards in such a way that some extra functions can be performed through the microcontroller.
Sometimes installing a library for any specific device might not work, or you need to install an updated version of that particular library. So, if you’re looking for a way to uninstall the library from the Arduino then read this guide as I have explained the process of uninstalling an Arduino library.
For people who suffer from hearing loss or other auditory issues, maintaining situational awareness can be vital for keeping safe and autonomous. This problem is what inspired the team of Lucia Camacho Tiemblo, Spiros Kotsikos, and Maria Alifieri to create a small device that can alert users to certain household sounds on their phone.
The team decided to incorporate embedded machine learning in order to recognize ambient sounds, so they opted for an Arduino Nano 33 BLE Sense. After recording many samples of various events, such as a conversation, knocking on the door, the TV, a doorbell, and silence, they fed them into a tinyML model with the help of Edge Impulse’s Studio. The resulting model was able to successfully differentiate between events around 90% of the time.
Instructables users Monserrath Velasco and Santiago Guerra have created an LED matrix that not only features classic Pac-Man characters, but also shows the current ambient temperature by coding it as the Ghost’s color which ranges from blue (cold) to red (hot).
The matrix itself was fashioned out of several WS2812B LED strips, which contain a total of 71 individually-addressable LEDs. After soldering them together using some wire and gluing them to a cardboard backing, the team connected the strip to an Arduino Uno along with a BME280 environmental sensing module. The final component was a single momentary pushbutton switch that gives users the option to change between the Ghost and Pac-Man figures.
wxWidgets 3.2 provides a Qt frontend in addition to the GTK3 one, so packages have been renamed from wxgtk- to wxwidgets-. The GTK2 frontend is no longer provided. If you have wxgtk2 installed, the upgrade will fail with
CP/M did not support subdirectories, so it did not have a directory separator.
Google on Thursday officially released Chrome OS Flex, which aims to bring the web giant's mega-browser operating system to a wider range of systems.
Flex was unveiled in February as a version of Chrome OS that could run on any modern-ish Intel or AMD (sorry, not Arm) processor. Since that debut, the number of devices certified to run Chrome OS Flex has almost doubled, from some 250 to more than 400, according to Google.
Among certified models are several MacBook Air devices, Microsoft Surface, ASUS, Acer, and Lenovo machines along with a laundry list of Dell machines. Google plans to continually certify older devices for Flex.
To get the Chrome OS experience – which, as the name suggests, involves doing pretty much everything on your desktop through the Chrome browser – you would need to buy a Chromebook with it installed, or go through a bit of a convoluted process to put the OS on a system. Chrome OS Flex is supposed to make that easy, and work on a range of non-Chromebooks.
It has been a while studying and working with the Chromecast Protocol. This protocol is proprietary, and officially only the Chrome browser, Android, and iOS platforms support casting to a Chromecast-enabled device.
Now, Chromium is open source, and so is Android, but we would not want anything to do with Android for obvious reasons, not to mention this feature may be tucked away in Google Play Services.
So we settle with Chromium which is written in C++. Thankfully almost all of the hard work was done by many other open source projects, notably Node CastV2. Not only this project provides a simple implementation for the Chromecast protocol but also a written explanation of the underlying stuff and how things actually work.
All I need to figure out is how to implement that is C.
Games: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, Yars: Recharged, and More
Not a big surprise but Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge has managed to shift over a million in the first week after release. Developer Tribute Games confirmed the milestone yesterday on the official Twitter.
Atari continue to get their classics revamped and remade for modern audiences, with the latest being Yars: Recharged that's a reimagining of the 1982 Atari 2600 classic and best-seller Yars' Revenge in partnership with Adamvision Studios and SneakyBox the same teams behind Gravitar: Recharged and Breakout: Recharged.
Bottles is a thoroughly great application for managing Windows applications and games on Linux. It's fast moving and a new release is out with their new default runner called Soda, which is based on Valve's fork of Wine and Proton patches.
More extra fixes have come trickling down from Valve with the Steam Deck Beta updated and a new release of Proton Experimental too so here's what's new.
Armello, a grim fairy-tale board game from League of Geeks no longer advertises that it supports Linux and macOS due to their new party system that landed with the cross-play update.
Focus Entertainment: Legends and Visions from Humble Bundle has some good looking games ready for picking, so here's a run over how they will work on Linux desktop and Steam Deck. Using both the Deck Verified rating and ProtonDB, here's a list of what's available:
Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Coding, and Kontron (x86 Bloat)
You may have heard a lot about coding and how important it is for children to start learning about coding as early as possible. Computers have become part of our lives, and we’re not just talking about the laptop or desktop computer you might have in your home or on your desk at work. Your phone, your microwave, and your car are all controlled by computers, and those computers need instructions to tell them what to do. Coding, or computer programming, involves writing those instructions.
As the Lead Hardware Nerd at Hackster.io, Alex Glow has an insider’s view of the technology that’s coming down the rails at us in the near future. Happily, she also makes it her business to share that knowledge, supporting a community of almost two million hardware tinkerers, inventors, and improvers. She’s also the brains behind a good few projects herself: she’s sent music into space, was an early adopter of the companion robot, makes projects with LEDs and PCBs, and… well, whatever she feels like really.
Last month, Kontron unveiled their 3.5” Single Board Computer powered by a variety of Intel processors. The 3.5”- SBC-EKL can accommodate processors from the Atom X6000E series, the Celeron J6000/N6000 series and the Pentium J6000/N6000 series.
The 3.5”- SBC-EKL is capable of supporting the following Intel processors...
